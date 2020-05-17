Coronavirus updates: Tomorrow marks another phase in the Texas reopening plan | Here's what to expect

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines and updates for Sunday, May 17 from Houston and around the world.

As of Sunday morning: There are 4,658,651 million confirmed cases worldwide. There are 312,239 deaths reported worldwide with about 88,754 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins at this time. As of its latest update, Texas Health and Human Services reports 46,999 COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,305 deaths. There are 9,126 confirmed cases in Houston and Harris County with 204 known deaths reported as of the county's latest update provided on May 16.

MAY 17 8:45 a.m. — NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday if state and local policies allow, commissioner says | NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it, according to a memo sent to the 32 teams Friday by commissioner Roger Goodell that was obtained by The Associated Press. But Goodell stressed that the clubs must be "in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6." Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, each team was required to submit a plan to the league for reopening its training and practice facility. (AP)

MAY 17 8:45 a.m. — Italy announces plans to lift travel restrictions as infection rate falls | After several months in lockdown, Italy has announced plans to lift its coronavirus travel ban. The country, an epicenter of the pandemic, plans to be mostly reopened within the next few weeks, with strict health guidelines. The Italian government plans to allow travel to and from the country beginning June 3, according to a new decree signed Saturday by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Citizens will also be able to travel freely within the country starting that same day. Certain travel may still be limited based on disease risks, which will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. People who have tested positive for COVID-19 will still remain under strict quarantine orders. (CBS NEWS)

MAY 17 8:28 a.m. — European leaders are blunt: A vaccine won't come soon enough | In separate, stark warnings, two major European leaders have bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to live with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine.The comments by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came as both nations around the world and U.S. states are struggling with the increasing need to reactivate economies blindsided by the pandemic. With 36 million people newly unemployed in the U.S. alone, that economic pressure is building even as authorities acknowledge the risks of kicking off new waves of infections and deaths. (AP)

MAY 17 7:12 a.m. — With no leader, commission overseeing virus relief struggles | It's been seven weeks since Congress unleashed more than $2 trillion to help deal with the coronavirus crisis, and seven weeks since lawmakers created an oversight commission that's supposed to keep track of how all that money is spent. But today, that commission remains without a leader. Four of its five members have been appointed, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell haven't agreed on a chair. So the commission is rudderless as the federal government pumps unprecedented sums into the economy. The four members can still do oversight work, but they can't hire staff or set up office space, and haven't met as a group. (AP)

MAY 17 6:52 a.m. — 'COVID toes,' other rashes latest possible rare virus signs | Skin doctors suddenly are looking at a lot of toes as concern grows that for some people, a sign of COVID-19 may pop up in an unusual spot. They’re being called “COVID toes"— red, sore and sometimes itchy swellings on toes. The American Academy of Dermatology says don’t race to the emergency room if toes are the only worry. It issued advice earlier this month that a telemedicine check is the first step for people wondering if they have “COVID toes” and who have no other reason for urgent care. (AP)

MAY 17 4:04 a.m. — As mosques reopen in West Africa, COVID-19 fears grow | A growing number of mosques are reopening across West Africa as governments find it increasingly difficult to keep them closed during the holy month of Ramadan. Senegal and Niger have allowed their mosques to reopen, and Liberia does so starting Sunday. Several states in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, have also signaled a reopening even as cases across the country are now above 5,000 even with limited testing. Critics fear resuming these mass public gatherings is particularly risky in West Africa because countries here have fewer medical resources to treat a spike in COVID-19 patients. (AP)

MAY 16 11 p.m. — Experts see surge in mental health issues as coronavirus uncertainty continues | In the last two months, we’ve all adjusted to the changes the fight to stop the spread of coronavirus has had on our everyday lives. For some, though, the direct and indirect consequences of the pandemic have taken an even harder toll on their mental health. The ripple effects COVID-19 has had on society are unmatched. Read more here

MAY 16 8:30 pm. — HPD detective battling COVID-19 released from hospital | A detective with the Houston Police Department battling COVID-19 has been discharged from the hospital. Detective Ramon “Ray” Cervantes was discharged Saturday after 45 days at the hospital. He’d been in intensive care fighting the virus since April. Read more here

MAY 16 8 p.m. — Obama criticizes coronavirus response in online graduation speech | Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticized U.S. leaders overseeing the nation's response to the coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials "aren’t even pretending to be in charge.” Read more here

MAY 16 4:51 p.m. — Galveston County Health District reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total number of cases to 701. The county's total number of recoveries remains at 434.

MAY 16 3:20 p.m. — The state reported 1,801 additional lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among Texans on Saturday, bringing the total to 46,999. There are also now a total of 1,305 coronavirus-related deaths, up 33 from Friday.

The 1,801 new cases amount to the biggest single-day jump in novel coronavirus diagnoses in Texas. The spike can at least partially be attributed to an outbreak in Amarillo. According to state leaders, at least 700 newly confirmed cases were reported in that community alone. For a few weeks, the state has been working to begin testing employees of meatpacking plants in the area, and the results are now being reported, the state says.

