Coronavirus updates: NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday if governments allow it

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines and updates for Saturday, May 16 from Houston and around the world.

We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get the latest updates and top headlines in our live blog below.

Today's top headlines

Get the latest COVID-19 headlines anytime by texting FACTS to 713-526-1111 or checking khou.com/coronavirus

The latest COVID-19 numbers

As of Saturday morning: There are 4,559,930 million confirmed cases worldwide. There are 308,038 deaths reported worldwide with about 87,568 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins at this time. As of its latest update, Texas Health and Human Services reports 45,198 COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,272 deaths. There are 8,817 confirmed cases in Houston and Harris County with 199 known deaths reported as of the May 15 update.

Saturday's COVID-19 updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MAY 16 6:09 a.m. — NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams Friday by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press, he stressed that the clubs must be “in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6.” Read more here.

MAY 15 6:25 p.m. — Katy ISD will be extending its curbside “Grab and Go” meal service throughout the summer with some modifications to distribution sites, effective May 26.

Since March 16, Katy ISD has served 766,453 meals to kids in the Katy area to support their nutritional needs as they learn, grow and thrive year-round.

The sites at Cinco Ranch High School, Hutsell Elementary, Williams Elementary and Tompkins High School will close for meal distribution during the summer. The last meal service at these locations will be Thursday, May 21.

MAY 15 5:15 p.m. — Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Houston Independent School District and Houston Food Bank are rescheduling the mass community food distribution planned for Saturday, May 16 at NRG to ensure the safety of families, staff, and volunteers.

The rescheduled mass community food distribution will be held on Monday, May 18, from 2 - 7 p.m. in the NRG Yellow Lot. It will be operated by the Houston Food Bank.

Families may also continue to visit HISD’s regular, weekday food distribution sites next week. Each site can distribute up to 500 bags — or 15,000 pounds of food — per day.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.