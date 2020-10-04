HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Worldwide, there are 1.6 million confirmed cases with 95,718 deaths and nearly 355,000 recoveries. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that all city parks will close through Easter weekend to avoid the spread of the virus.

APRIL 10 4:34 a.m. — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States is 465,750 as of midnight ET Friday morning. There have been 16,684 deaths in the U.S. and 25,960 recoveries.

The state of New York alone has 161,807 confirmed cases. That more than Spain, the country with the second-most cases in the world behind the U.S.

Worldwide, there are 1.6 million confirmed cases with 95,718 deaths and nearly 355,000 recoveries. More national updates.

APRIL 10 4:00 a.m. — Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi says it is donating 100 million doses of a malaria drug being tested for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus.

In a statement Friday, the company said the hydroxychloroquine doses will be given to 50 countries. The company said it also is ramping up production, aiming to quadruple is capacity to manufacture the drug.

Sanofi said it “will continue to donate the medicine to governments and hospital institutions if ongoing clinical studies demonstrate its efficacy and safety in COVID-19 patients.” More national updates.

APRIL 9 10:04 p.m. — To honor health care workers, first responders and all essential employees on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, buildings and stadiums across Greater Houston shined blue in appreciation for those fighting to keep us safe.

APRIL 9 9:04 p.m. — This interactive map shows you mass layoffs and county-by-county unemployment. Staggeringly, in just four weeks, unemployment in Texas grew 1,840%.

APRIL 9 8:31 p.m. — President Donald Trump says the United States is "at the top of the hill" of coronavirus-related infections.

Trump made the comments during a White House briefing Thursday. He did not give data to support his claim or elaborate on what measure he used to come to that conclusion.

"I'm pretty sure we're at the top of the hill and no we're going downward. In some cases, we've already started that process," he says.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

APRIL 9 8:27 p.m. — Inmates at the Fort Bend County jail have been sewing masks for themselves and essential county employees. "We must be innovative and use all of our resources to keep our inmates, employees and their families safe," Sheriff Troy Nehls said. More about the program here.

APRIL 9 7:46 p.m. — Are Houstonians really staying home during the county's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order? Well, Transtar data show that traffic on the Katy Freeway has dropped in half. KHOU 11 Investigates takes a closer look.

APRIL 9 7:34 p.m. — Richmond is closing all city parks until Monday morning to "discourage gatherings of 10 or more people." The closure includes George Park, which the city says will be locked. "Officers will be patrolling and checking all the other parks," city officials said in a tweet.

APRIL 9 6:50 p.m. — Houston Arts Alliance has started a special fund to support local artists who may be out of work or otherwise in dire need of financial help due to the coronavirus crisis. More details here.

APRIL 9 6:38 p.m. — A 36-year-old Seabrook woman is facing potential prison time for allegedly lying to a police officer that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Normally a Class B misdemeanor, making a false report now carries a state jail felony charge under Harris County's disaster declaration, meaning up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if convicted. More here.

APRIL 9 6:09 p.m. — Wall Street closed out its best week in 45 years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve launched its latest titanic effort to support the economy through the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank announced programs to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to households, local governments and businesses as the country tips into what economists say may be the worst recession in decades. It’s the latest unprecedented move by the Fed, which has rushed to ensure cash gets to parts of the economy that need it after markets got snarled by a rush of investors pulling cash out of the system. More here on the big day.

APRIL 9 6:03 p.m. — Galveston is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 308. Seven people have recovered. The county also has two new deaths: a man between 61-70 and a woman between 81-90. Both had previous medical conditions.

APRIL 9 5:11 p.m. — Harris County is reporting 91 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. The county has a total of 1,052 cases, 264 recoveries and 20 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

Here are total cases for the following counties:

Chamber: 24 total cases, 6 recoveries

Liberty: 15 total cases

Matagorda: 45 total cases, 10 recoveries, 3 deaths

Waller: 12 total cases, 5 recoveries

Washington: 31 total cases, 3 recoveries, 1 death

Wharton: 24 total cases, 6 recoveries

Click here to see a map of cases for all counties across the Greater Houston area.

APRIL 9 4:52 p.m. — The city of Pearland is closing parks until further notice to further promote social distancing and help flatten the curve of COVID-19. Houston and Harris County announced earlier that they have also closed all parks. More details here.

APRIL 9 4:45 p.m. — Houston police chief Art Acevedo is asking for prayers for HPD's Ramon "Ray" Cervantes. The 57-year-old cold case detective is in critical condition with COVID-19. Read more here.

APRIL 9 4:02 p.m. — A woman between 70-80 years old has died in Brazoria County due to COVID-19. The Pearland woman died on April 6. It's the county's second death related to the virus.

APRIL 9 3:09 p.m. — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is ordering all city parks closed through Easter weekend to encourage social distancing. At a news conference this afternoon, Turner announced 615 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the city's total to 1,995. That drastic increase was the main reason why Turner chose to close the parks. Read more here.

Turner also announced two more deaths: a white male in his 80s who died March 27, and a Hispanic female in her 70s who died on April 2. Both had underlying health conditions. Houston has 14 total deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Houston fire chief Sam Pena said there are 149 firefighters in quarantine, a number that's been slowly dropping since the beginning of the week.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said four more HPD officers have tested positive for a total of 31. There are 120 HPD employees in quarantine: 88 officers and 32 civilians.

Montgomery County is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 231 positive cases. There are now 76 total recoveries.

APRIL 9 3:03 p.m. — The number of Harris County Sheriff's Office employees who have contracted the coronavirus climbed to 38 confirmed cases Thursday, according to officials. Read more here.

APRIL 9 2:08 p.m. — From FEMA: "Disaster survivors who are living in FEMA-purchased temporary housing units in California, Florida, North Carolina & Texas will not have to pay rent in April, May, or June. This temporary suspension will help ease financial burdens during the coronavirus pandemic." Read more here.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

