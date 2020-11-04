We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

APRIL 11 6:41 a.m. — The Salvation Army has launched, what it's calling, the first nationwide hotline to provide emotional and spiritual support to anyone impacted by the crisis. The service is open to anyone looking for spiritual guidance, local services, or just someone to talk to.

The number to call is 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). Staff are available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, and counselors speak English and Spanish. Read more here.

APRIL 10 10:37 p.m. — A Houston-based oil and gas giant is joining the fight against COVID-19 by re-purposing its 3-D printers to make personal protective equipment for health care workers which is in short supply worldwide. More details here.

APRIL 10 8:51 p.m. — Harris County has released a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by city.

Baytown 18

Bellaire 14

Bunker Hill 4

City of Houston 2063

Deer Park 12

El Lago 0

Friendswood 0

Galena Park 2

Hedwig Village 2

Hilshire Village 0

Humble 10

Hunters Creek 0

Jacinto City 1

Jersey Village 4

Katy 7

La Porte 30

League City 1

Missouri City 2

Morgan's Point 0

Nassau Bay 5

Pasadena 33

Pearland 3

Piney Point Village 5

South Houston 5

Seabrook 1

Shoreacres 0

Southside Place 1

Spring Valley Village 0

Stafford 0

Taylor Lake Village 5

Tomball 6

West University Place 8

Waller 1

Webster 4

Total: 3,047

APRIL 10 8:35 p.m. — There are now 18 state prisons on lockdown due to an employee or prisoner who’s tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a new directive this week, ordering any prison that has a positive case of COVID-19 must lock down and undergo a 14-day quarantine period from the date of the most recent positive test.

Those prisons are: Bell, Beto, Byrd, Clements, Darrington, ETTF, Estelle, Goree, Hutchins, Jordan, Leblanc, Murray, Robertson, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Woodman and Wynne.

Nearly 21,000 prisoners are affected by the lockdowns.

In all, 69 TDCJ employees or contractors and 132 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19.

APRIL 10 8:22 p.m. — President Trump, who is now weighing when to re-open the country’s economy, is pointing to models that are now forecasting U.S. death rates far lower than originally estimated. He says, “We’re saving so many lives compared to what it could have been.”

But experts warn that re-opening the country too soon could cause a devastating new spike in infections.

"I only hope to God that it's the right decision," Trump said at Friday's White House coronavirus task force press conference about reopening the country. "I would say without question it's the biggest decision I've ever had to make."

APRIL 10 8:06 p.m. — If you’ve found it easier to breathe the past couple of weeks, there’s some hard data that helps explain why. A side effect of COVID-19 crisis has been Houston's air is cleaner. KHOU 11 Investigates breaks it down.

APRIL 10 7:44 p.m. — Willis ISD announced tonight its canceling its May 22 graduation. The district said Sam Houston State University Coliseum, where it holds its graduations, has closed. It's hoping to reschedule. "We are sad for our seniors, but plans will be made to honor them in a special way," the district said. More info here.

APRIL 10 6:43 p.m. — In an updated memo posted online today, The Buckingham said 14 people have tested positive, including nine residents and five staff members.

In all, 116 people in the facility have been tested. Twenty-eight residents and 11 employees have tested negative.

APRIL 10 5:55 p.m. — There are now 44 Harris County sheriff employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, many of whom work at the Harris County Jail. Eight inmates in the jail have also tested positive.

APRIL 10 5:20 p.m. — A senior living facility in Houston has quarantined some residents after multiple employees and residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a memo sent posted online, The Buckingham said 10 people have contracted COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, including eight residents and two employees. The facility plans to release updated numbers tonight and expects more positive cases. Read more here.

APRIL 10 4:12 p.m. — Here's an updated count on COVID-19 cases across counties in the Greater Houston area as of Friday afternoon.

Brazoria: 216 cases (17 new)

Chambers: 24 cases, 7 recoveries

Galveston: 341 cases (33 new), 91 recoveries, 8 deaths

Matagorda: 49 cases, 10 recoveries, 3 deaths

Polk: 9 cases

San Jacinto: 5 cases

Washington: 36 cases, 3 recoveries, 1 death

Waller: 13 cases and 5 recoveries

Wharton: 26 cases, 7 recoveries

APRIL 10 3:30 p.m. — Montgomery County is reporting 14 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 245. There have been 76 recoveries and four deaths.

APRIL 10 3:24 p.m. — Houston health officials are investigating a potential COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home. Dr. David Persse said at an afternoon news conference that two people tested positive, sparking the city to test everyone at the facility.

Health officials didn’t name the facility because not all test results have come back yet.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he’s asking all nursing homes and senior living facilities in the city to abide by a new set of rules during the pandemic: employees can only work at one facility, employees must have their temperature taken before their shifts, and all employees must wear masks during their shifts.

There's been coronavirus outbreaks at two senior living facilities in Greater Houston. One was at The Resort in Texas City, where 83 residents and employees have tested positive. The other is at 28 cases at Park Manor at Quail Valley in Missouri City.

