With a road map to now go by from President Donald Trump, Gov. Abbott will announce today his plan to gradually re-open Texas. He's expected to hold a news conference at noon, which will be streamed here on KHOU.com and carried on air by KHOU 11 News, from the state capitol.

Stimulus payment tracker & FAQ | How you can get tested for COVID-19 | Local COVID-19 cases | Coronavirus symptoms | COVID-19 FAQ

Earlier this week, he announced he would be going over details on jump starting the economy but emphasized it would be gradual and not everything would open all at once. Read more.

Meanwhile, here in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's not ready to release specifics on how the city will reopen during this coronavirus pandemic, but said that he's working with city, county and health leaders to develop a plan that will likely come in phases. Read more.

April 17 10:00 p.m. — A Texas City Food King employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The supermarket said the employee last worked on April 14.

April 17 9:45 p.m. — A Houston retirement community resident died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Buckingham made the announcement on Thursday.

April 17 9:00 p.m. — Fort Bend County Judge KP George is acknowledging higher appraisal values.

He said he will do everything he can to provide tax relief to residents.

Here's George's full statement:

"As a taxpayer and longtime small business owner, the gravity of taxing and appraisal issues could not be clearer to me. I want to reach out to you immediately to tell you that I know you are very concerned about the significantly higher appraisal values issued by the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District (FBCAD). While the FBCAD operates independently from Fort Bend County under Texas law, as your County Judge, I will do everything in my power to alleviate the financial burdens property owners are facing. I will take the following actions immediately:

Assemble a team of stakeholders who can exhaust all local, state, and federal options to provide tax relief for our residents. We will work with and encourage ALL taxing jurisdictions within Fort Bend County to support this goal. Spearhead a Commissioner’s Court resolution that implores our state elected officials to change the relevant laws to allow for emergency relief during this type of disaster. Launch an Economic Recovery Task Force. This committee of big and small business leaders, Chambers of Commerce, and Economic Development Councils will develop a road map to safely and strategically open up sections of our economy. Relying on expert advice from our medical and healthcare personnel, we will continue to take all possible action to revitalize the local economy without compromising our residents’ wellbeing. Our small businesses have been the backbone of Fort Bend County since its founding. We will pursue every available option, and we will aggressively seek federal and state funding whenever possible. Provide a Taxpayer survey over the next few days. The data from this survey will be a critical tool in understanding and addressing the complex issues Fort Bend taxpayers are experiencing. Your responses will serve as a key piece to inform our decision-making. Sign up for Community Notifications. We will be using this tool to inform and update our community on major changes and issues related to COVID-19 including our efforts for taxpayer relief. You can sign up here: https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/your-county/covid-19-alerts. Please share with your friends and family.

"I am working around the clock to release COVID-19 facts accurately and quickly to the public for prevention and treatment to save lives. However, just as importantly, I am committed to alleviating the economic and financial impact of the pandemic so that jobs and economic activity can recover as quickly as possible.

I always say that the best thing about Fort Bend are the incredible people and businesses that call it home. In times of adversity and struggle, we as Texans come together to take care of our neighbors and community. We are Fort Bend Strong."

April 17 8:53 p.m. — Despite repeated attempts, Chambers County officials said they’ve been unable to secure the necessary testing supplies or personal protection equipment needed to help combat the novel coronavirus locally. Read more here.

April 17 7:58 p.m. — Following in the lead of Austin and Dallas County, San Antonio is now mandating that all residents 10 years of age and older wear a cloth face covering in public setting, as part of the latest efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.

April 17 7:43 p.m. — Texas lawmakers are debating whether residents fearful of catching the coronavirus should be allowed to vote by mail. Texas AG Ken Paxton argues 'being fearful of illness' isn't covered in the election code, but a state judge is looking to temporarily expand that provision. Read more here.

April 17 7:30 p.m. — President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re starting our life again,” Trump said during his daily press briefing. “We’re starting rejuvenation of our economy again.” Read more here.

April 17 7:18 p.m. — Broncos and former Texas A&M star linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.

"It’s true," Miller said in a phone call with 9NEWS. "I’ve just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend she told me when I was asleep she said my cough it didn’t sound normal." Read more here.

April 17 6:47 p.m. — The first coronavirus-related death has been reported in Calhoun County, the health department confirmed.

No information was shared about the individual, other than they passed away at an acute care hospital outside the county.

April 17 5:55 p.m. — Next week, Houston ISD is opening 25 new food distribution sites to help thousands of district children and their families in need.

The sites will open beginning Monday, April 20.

Each one is expected to provide 500 food bags a day. Find service hours and locations here.

April 17 5:37 p.m. — The Galveston County Health District is reporting its fourteenth coronavirus-related death. The individual is a man between 71-80 years old with pre-existing medical problems. He passed away April 12.

As of Thursday, a total 421 people have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the county reports at least 157 people have recovered.

April 16 5:35 p.m. — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirms 158 employees and 327 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.

April 16 4:55 p.m. — The number of Brazoria County coronavirus cases has reached 285 after the health department confirmed 13 new people have tested positive.

April 16 3:48 p.m. — The number of Harris County Sheriff’s Office employees diagnosed with coronavirus has reached 113, with 98 of the positive test results being among those who work in the jail.

Five of these employees are currently in the hospital. Read more here.

April 16 3:48 p.m. — A second Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office employee has tested positive for coronavirus. The department said the other employee has been cleared to return to work after testing negative twice.

