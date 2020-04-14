HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There are concerns the U.S. may be on the verge of a meat shortage after several major packing plants across the country, including the world’s biggest pork producer, have closed because of employees catching COVID-19. Get today's latest updates and top headlines below.

APRIL 14 5:30 a.m. — Will there be meat at the counter the next time you go to the grocery store? Several major packing plants across the country, including the world’s biggest pork producer, have closed because of employees catching COVID-19. Some analysts say there shouldn't be too much of a disruption in the supply chain, but the price of some meat could go up. Read more here.

APRIL 14 5:25 a.m. — President Trump to focus on economy: Every day, a team of public health officials turns up in the White House briefing room to lay out measures being taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic. A different team, expected to be formally announced as early as Tuesday, has begun meeting behind closed doors in the West Wing to tackle another matter paramount to President Donald Trump: how to begin reopening the American economy. Read more here.

APRIL 14 5:18 a.m. — Spain’s recorded coronavirus death toll is now over 18,000 after 567 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a number slightly higher than Monday’s but below most daily increases in the past two weeks. Confirmed infections are now roughly 172,500 after Spain’s Health Ministry reported 3,045 new positive cases on Tuesday, a 1.8% day-to-day increase. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 14 5:05 a.m. — News from Wall Street: Shares rose Tuesday in Europe and Asia on Tuesday though investors were bracing for news on how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt corporate earnings and the Chinese economy. Wall Street futures were up more than 1% in pre-market trading. Read more here.

APRIL 14 5 a.m. — Hundreds of COVID-19 deaths in UK care homes: Hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died in Britain than have been recorded in the government’s daily tally, official figures show. That includes a tide of deaths in nursing homes that staff say are being overlooked. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that 5,979 deaths that occurred in England up to April 3 involved COVID-19, 15% more than the 5,186 deaths announced by the National Health Service for the same period. As of Monday, the government has reported 11,329 deaths in the U.K. of people with the new coronavirus. (AP) Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 14 4:55 a.m. — China's animal markets criticized: Australia’s prime minister is criticizing the World Health Organization's support for the reopening of markets where live animals are butchered in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus pandemic. Scott Morrison calls the WHO's decision “unfathomable.” Some scientists believe the virus came from wild animals at one of Wuhan's ”wet markets." China temporarily shut wet markets after the outbreak and suspended the sale of wildlife. WHO says wet markets should not sell illegal wildlife for food and should be hygienic, but do not need to be closed. (AP) Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 14 3:30 a.m. — Tokyo organizers say they have no “B Plan” if the Olympics need to be postponed again. They say they are proceeding under the assumption the Olympics will open on July 23, 2021. That date was set last month by the IOC and Japanese officials after the spreading coronavirus pandemic made it clear the Olympics could not be held as scheduled. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 14 1 a.m. — A prominent Virginia pastor who reportedly vowed to hold church services til 'jail or hospital' has died of coronavirus. His church confirms the Bishop died the day before Easter. Read more here.

APRIL 14 12 a.m. — More Amazon jobs: Amazon says it has filled 100,000 job openings it announced on March 16 and is now looking to fill another 75,000 positions. On its COVID-19 blog, the company said the positions include warehouse workers, delivery drivers and shoppers. Amazon also said it expects to spend $500 million in wage increases worldwide, up from a previously announced $350 million. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 14 12 a.m. — Thousands of American Airlines pilots, flight attendants take leave, early retirement: More than one-third of American Airlines pilots and flight attendants will take voluntary leave or early retirement, according to the Dallas Morning News. About 4,800 pilots are reportedly being offered voluntary leave while 715 are taking early retirement with partial pay and full benefits. That's in addition to 1,500 who were given voluntary leave for April. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 13 11:30 p.m. — Struggling to apply for unemployment? Texas Workforce Commission increases hours, adds staff for historic call volume Last week, 14 million calls came into Texas Workforce Commission offices. Get the full story here.

APRIL 13 9:05 p.m. — Texans superstar J.J. Watt delivered an uplifting message for Pearland ISD students. In a video, he encouraged students to keep chasing their dreams no matter what obstacles they face during the pandemic. Watch the video here.

APRIL 13 9 p.m. — Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman is asking residents aged 65 and older to vote by mail in the upcoming primary runoff elections due concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

APRIL 13 8:30 p.m. — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported that there are 85 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors have tested positive and 193 offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two additional facilities were placed on precautionary lockdown Monday, the Lopez and Sanchez Units.

APRIL 13 6:03 p.m. — The number of Harris County Sheriff's Office employees who have contracted the coronavirus reached 76 individuals Monday after the department received several long-awaited test.

