HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get today's latest updates and top headlines below.

This morning's top headlines

How you can get tested for COVID-19 | Map: Local COVID-19 cases | Coronavirus symptoms | Frequently Asked Questions

Latest updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

APRIL 12 7:45 a.m. — Pope celebrates joy of Easter amid sorrow of virus, alone: Catholics around the world are marking a solitary Easter, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the Christian calendar largely alone amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, St. Peter’s Square would be awash in fresh flowers on Easter Sunday. There would be tulips and orchids in a riot of color to underscore Easter’s message of life and rebirth following Christ’s crucifixion. Read more national/world updates here.

Pope Francis holds up the holy host as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica empty of the faithful following Italy’s ban on gatherings to contain coronavirus contagion, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

AP

APRIL 12 7:15 a.m. — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States was more than 530,000 just after 7:15 a.m. Central on Sunday, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 20,600 deaths in the U.S. and 32,000 recoveries. The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world. About half of the deaths happened in New York state, but concern is growing over the spread of the virus into the nation’s heartland. Hot spots are appearing in the Midwest, including nursing home deaths in Indiana and Iowa and deaths at the Cook County Jail in Chicago. Globally, confirmed infections have risen above 1.78 million. There were more than 109,000 deaths and 409,000 recoveries worldwide. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 12 4:30 a.m. — British Prime Minister says he owes life to health staff: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he owes his life to the staff at the National Health Service who treated him for COVID-19. Johnson has made his first public statement since he was moved out of intensive care at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, saying he “can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.” Read more here | Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 12 3:30 a.m. — EU official suggests holding off on summer trips: The head of the European Union’s executive branch is suggesting that people hold off on booking summer vacations for now, pointing to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Most planes are currently grounded and many countries have put wide-ranging travel restrictions and warnings in place. Some nations are considering first steps out of weeks-long shutdowns of public life but much of Europe is near a standstill. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tells Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper she "would advise waiting with such plans.” She added in an interview published Sunday that “no one can make reliable forecasts for July and August at the moment.” Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 11 9:22 p.m. — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will stop the intake of all inmates from county jails starting Monday.

"Following the disaster declaration issued March 13, 2020, statutory time requirements have been waived specific to the transfer of jail inmates into the TDCJ system," TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel said in a statement. "This action is necessary and temporary."

TDCJ says 72 of its employees, staff or contractors and 167 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

APRIL 11 8:22 p.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo shared a heat map showing which areas of the county are most affected by COVID-19.

-------

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.