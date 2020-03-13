HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Experts and officials in the Houston area agree the lack of COVID-19 testing has led to an under-reporting of cases. Also, Mayor Turner has words about the empty shelves across Houston. Find the details below in the latest updates.

This morning's top headlines:

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MARCH 13 5:46 a.m. — World news: European Union interior ministers on Friday were trying to coordinate their response to the novel coronavirus as cases spread throughout the 27-nation bloc and countries took individual measures to slow the disease down, the Associated Press reports.

MARCH 13 5:25 a.m. — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has words for those who went into panic-buying mode on Thursday and emptied shelves at stores across our area: "The world is not coming to an end. But if it is all that bottle water and toilet paper you are buying will not get used," the mayor tweeted. Read more here. By the way, this is a common sight right now at stores not just in Houston but across the world:

MARCH 13 5:18 a.m. — US News: Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on Sunday from Washington, D.C., where he met U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, last week, the Associated Press reports.

MARCH 13 4:45 a.m. — Houston news: We asked each of the county’s health department’s how many tests have been performed in total since all of this started. Montgomery County said it has tested 18 people since February. Seven were negative and the health district is still waiting on the remainder of the results. The health district said other tests have been performed privately and it does not track those. Other counties are not yet releasing this information, however. Read more here.

MARCH 13 4:23 a.m. — Dow Jones futures signal 700-point gain to open Friday trading: Wall Street futures showed signs that Friday's trading would open on a positive note following the worst day for the markets, percentage-wise, since the 1987 crash. After being pummeled early Friday, Asian markets recouped some loses as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic's drag on the global economy continue. Read more here.

MARCH 13 4 a.m. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she and the Trump administration are close to agreement on a coronavirus aid package, as negotiators struggle to hammer out a deal to provide funding and resources for American workers, families and businesses reeling with health and financial problems from the crisis. Final details are being worked out. but Pelosi expects an announcement Friday. The House could swiftly vote. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 13 4 a.m. — At least four states have announced that all schools will be closed for at least two weeks: Oregon is joining at least three other states in announcing that schools statewide will be closed for at least two weeks in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Gov. Kate Brown announced late Thursday that schools will be shuttered this coming Monday through Tuesday, March 31. That includes the state's spring break. Maryland is also closing schools for two weeks starting Monday. Ohio is closing schools for three weeks starting Monday. Michigan is also shutting down school until April 5. Oregon has seen an increasing number of cases of the virus. The state is next door to Washington state, the U.S. epicenter of the virus. Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday that all schools in the greater Seattle area would close through April 24. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 13 2:54 a.m. — 2 positive cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Austin area, health officials say Both cases are not believed to be community spread, health officials said. Austin ISD has canceled classes for the day. Read more here.

MARCH 13 1 a.m. — "We are taking it one-day-at-a-time." That's the message from actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson as they recover from the coronavirus in Australia. The couple posted an update on Instagram Thursday night. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" Hanks wrote.

MARCH 12 8 p.m. — The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The prime minister had tweeted earlier on Thursday that he is also self-isolating and monitoring until Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's results returned. Now, she's tested positive with COVID-19. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 12 7:47 p.m. — The PGA Tour first said there would be no fans. Now there will be no players. In a late night decision, the PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and said it would not play the next three weeks. Read more here.

MARCH 12 7:45 p.m. — Disney World announces its park will be closed for the remainder of March along with Disneyland Paris. Disney Cruise lines will suspend all departures from March 14 through the end of the month.

MARCH 12 6:31 p.m. — Cirque du Soleil is canceling its ALEGRIA show that was scheduled to run in Houston from tonight until April 12. Organizers are asking ticket holders to keep their tickets until they receive further instructions.

MARCH 12 6:29 p.m. — The city of Conroe issues a disaster declaration.

MARCH 12 6:17 p.m. — The XFL is canceling the rest of its season, the league announced tonight. All ticket holders will receive refunds or credit towards future games, the league said in a statement.

MARCH 12 6:17 p.m. — The Montgomery County Jail is suspending all visitation until further notice "out of concern for our inmates and the general public." The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports that family and friends of inmates can communicate with them via phone or through the mail.

MARCH 12 5:50 p.m. — Spring Break will start a day early for all of Houston ISD, Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said Thursday afternoon. Classes will resume Tuesday, March 31.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

