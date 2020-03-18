HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

#HTownRush is streaming live in the video player on this page: watch KHOU 11 live now.

Scroll down for today's top headlines and the latest updates in our live blog.

This morning's top headlines:

How to file for unemployment in TX | Treating yourself at home | Grocery store hours | List of local cases | Coronavirus symptoms | FAQ

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MARCH 17 9:46 p.m. — A Matagorda County woman between the ages of 50-55 has tested positive for the coronavirus, county officials announced tonight. It's the third reported case in the county. The woman had recently traveled to Washington state, an area where the COVID-19 outbreak has infected over 1,000 people. Officials said once she had symptoms, she "immediately went home to self-quarantine" and remained there since Friday. She's cooperating with state health officials. On Sunday, a man in his 90s from Matagorda County became the first person in Texas to die from the virus. View list of local cases.

MARCH 17 8:46 p.m. — Officials in North Texas are reporting the first COVID-19 related death in Tarrant County. Officials with Tarrant County Public Health said the "senior adult" was living at the Texas Masonic Retirement Home in Arlington. Officials didn't say whether it was a man or a woman, only offering that they're working to determine how the person contracted the virus and are working to find out who they came in contact with.

"On behalf of Tarrant County Public Health, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family of this person," TCPH Director Vinny Taneja said.

MARCH 17 8:10 p.m. — Girl Scouts suspend all large in-person events.

MARCH 17 7:15 p.m. — Health officials confirmed a fifth Montgomery County resident tested positive for COVID-19. The man is in his 50s and is a resident of south Montgomery County. Officials said he recently traveled to California. He is currently in isolation at his home.

MARCH 17 6:40 p.m. — Moody Gardens is temporarily closing its attractions until March 28.

MARCH 17 6:20 p.m. — Cardinal DiNardo, the Archbishop of Galveston-Houston, announces public Masses are canceled indefinitely. Churches will remain open for individual and private prayer.

MARCH 17 5:45 p.m. — In a news conference Tuesday, Fort Bend County health officials said the 10th person in the county tested positive for COVID-19.

In the most recent case, a woman younger than 30 with a history of international travel, experienced mild symptoms and is in isolation.

MARCH 17 4:39 p.m. — Starting tomorrow, Target will now be closing at 9 p.m. each day. And every Wednesday morning the retailer will dedicate it's first hour to vulnerable guests. Read more here.

MARCH 17 4:23 p.m. — the City of Jersey Village declares local disaster to reduce the possibility of exposure to coronavirus.

MARCH 17 4:16 p.m. — The 2020 Houston Art Car Parade has been canceled. This will include all events associated with Houston Art Car Parade Weekend scheduled to take place April 16-19, including the Main Street Drag, the Sneak Peek at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, The Legendary Art Car Ball, The VIPit Experience, and the Houston Art Car Parade Awards Ceremony. Read more here.

MARCH 17 3:52 p.m. — Fort Bend County orders all bars, nightclubs, taverns, lounges, arcades and private clubs to close at midnight Tuesday. Limits restaurants to take-out, delivery or drive-thru services only.

Read older posts here

----

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Stay up to date on coronavirus

How coronavirus is spread

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through:

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk