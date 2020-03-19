HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MARCH 19 5:56 a.m. — The City of Kemah has filed a declaration of disaster because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The declaration bans "mass gatherings" as defined by the CDC. It's not yet clear if this means the Kemah Boardwalk, which was open as of Wednesday, will be forced to close. Read the declaration here.

MARCH 19 4:51 a.m. — After another day of big losses on Wednesday, Thursday morning's premarket trading looks to be flat right now with the possibility of the Dow opening slightly lower.

MARCH 19 4:20 a.m. — World news: Wuhan reports no new cases of infection: China's health ministry says the virus epicenter of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province have reported no new cases. The ministry said Thursday that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad. Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan. Wuhan at the peak reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its health care system. Read more national/world updates.

MARCH 19 4:14 a.m. — World news: Indonesia has halted a mass congregation of nearly 9,000 Muslim pilgrims and begun quarantining them and checking their health to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The move came as it reported six more deaths to 25 and its biggest daily jump of 82 cases to bring the total to 309. Read more national/world updates.

MARCH 19 4 a.m. — Italy is on track to surpass China in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, a gruesome milestone that is being blamed on the country's large elderly population, its overwhelmed health care system and the delayed imposition of complete lockdown measures across the epicenter, Lombardy. Italy registered 2,978 deaths on Wednesday after another 475 people died. Read more national/world updates.

MARCH 19 2:10 a.m. — World news: Israel's Netanyahu accused of exploiting virus crisis... Amid a wave of sweeping travel, quarantine and public gathering restrictions that have put Israel in near shutdown mode, Netanyahu has managed to postpone his own pending criminal trial, authorize unprecedented electronic surveillance of Israeli citizens and block parliament from pressing ahead with legislation aimed at pushing him from office. Netanyahu says he has the nation's best interest in mind and he is only working to save lives.

MARCH 18 10:23 p.m. — The Port of Houston closed two terminals today after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus. More details.

MARCH 18 8:21 p.m. — In more news from Gov. Greg Abbott's office, the Texas governor announced driver license offices across the state are temporarily closing. The governor has waived expiration dates for licenses during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he encourages Texans to check to see if they're eligible to renew online.

MARCH 18 8:21 p.m. — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a waiver Wednesday to allow restaurants in Texas to deliver beer, wine and mixed drinks while their dining rooms are closed due to the coronavirus. Additionally, the governor passed a buy-back waiver, which allows distributors and manufactures to purchase inventory from Texas establishments affected by cancellations and closures due to the coronavirus. Read more here.

MARCH 18: 7:52 p.m. — Walmart is changing its hours and offering special shopping hours for seniors who need to stock up on supplies. The national chain will now open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day to allow its staff the chance to restock the store. Every Tuesday, starting March 24 through April 28, Walmart will host an hour-long shopping event an hour before the store opens dedicated solely for people age 60 and older. Store pharmacies and vision centers will be open during this time, too. Stores across the U.S. will also be limiting purchases for cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, paper products, milk, eggs and water.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

How coronavirus is spread

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through:

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk