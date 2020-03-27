HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The House is set to pass the sprawling, $2.2 trillion measure Friday morning after an extraordinary 96-0 Senate vote late Wednesday.

MARCH 27 4:06 a.m. — Asian shares mostly tracked Wall Street's advance on Friday in Asia in anticipation congressional approval of massive coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy. But Wall Street futures indicated they would open down after three straight days of strong gains and with the anticipated passage of a massive $2.2 trillion economic stimulus. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq were all down more than 1% in pre-market trading as of 3:15 a.m. EDT Friday. Read more.

MARCH 27 3:35 a.m. — The House is set to pass the sprawling, $2.2 trillion measure Friday morning after an extraordinary 96-0 Senate vote late Wednesday. President Donald Trump marveled at the unanimity Thursday and is eager to sign the package into law. Read more.

MARCH 26 8:59 p.m. — Two residents at a retirement community in The Woodlands have tested positive for COVID-19.

MARCH 26 8:59 p.m. — The city of Alvin has issued a stay-at-home order. The order mirrors what's already in place for Brazoria County, but city officials said it "supersedes all previous Emergency Declaration Orders issued" by the city council. The order also limits the number of people allowed in a funeral home to a maximum of 10 or fewer.

MARCH 26 8:54 p.m. — As Louisiana and New Orleans grapple with an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, local officials are criticizing the federal government for not providing more information ahead of Mardi Gras.

As of 8:54 p.m. Thursday night, the state's latest virus numbers include: 2,305 total cases, 83 deaths, 676 in hospital for treatment and 239 in need of a ventilator, according to KHOU's sister station WWL-TV.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told CNN Thursday afternoon that if she had more information from the federal government, she would have pulled the plug on carnival season.

“When it's not taken seriously at the federal level it's very difficult to transcend down to the local level in making these decisions,” Cantrell said. “In hindsight, if we were given proper direction, we would not have had Mardi Gras and I would have been the leader to cancel it.”

Read more here.

MARCH 26 7:20 p.m. — Scarface, the legendary Houston rapper, announced today that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. He made the announcement on Willie D Live’s YouTube channel Thursday afternoon.

“This whole three weeks has been an ordeal I’ve been to the point where I feel like I was going to die, bro,” he said, reppin’ a Houston Astros hat.

He said he took tests after his first test was lost. He said he got a call around 11 p.m. Wednesday and was told he tested positive for the virus.

MARCH 26 5:58 p.m. — Chambers County has added a new amendment to an executive order permitting only essential businesses to remain open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Only one adult per household will be allowed to enter "essential retail business," which are defined as grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, liquor stores and any other business necessary for people to live and work from home.

The new policy doesn't apply to adults who have a medical or physical need and require assistance or children in situations where there is no one else to watch over them. Read the amendment here.

MARCH 26 5:58 p.m. — Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas, has gone into self-quarantine after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. She was tested for the coronavirus today after experiencing flu-like symptoms with a 101-degree fever. Fletcher said in a news release this afternoon she will continue to work from home until she receives those test results.

“Representing Texas’ Seventh Congressional District and making sure our community has the resources it needs to combat coronavirus together is my highest priority. I will continue to work from home, as I have been, advocating for the needs of our community and working to solve problems with my colleagues in Congress and our partners here at home,” she said in a statement.

MARCH 26 5:50 p.m. —The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the U.S. topped 82,000 on Thursday. That's just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.

Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S.

MARCH 26 5:15 p.m. — The Houston Health Department has reported its first death linked to COVID-19. Officials said the individual was a woman between 60 and 70 years old with several underlying health conditions. She passed away at a hospital March 24, but the department received test results today confirming coronavirus was the cause.

The department has launched an investigation to identify potential contacts exposed to the virus. They will provide close them guidance about the virus and monitor them for symptoms. Read more here.

MARCH 26 5:03 p.m. — A sixth Harris County sheriff's deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. The most recent case is a male deputy in his late 20s. He's currently in quarantine at home. The sheriff's office said the deputy works in the operations side of the Harris County Jail’s 1200 Baker Street building, where he has limited contact with inmates.



MARCH 26 4:49 p.m. — A Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy has tested positive for COVID-19 since he started showing symptoms and was instructed to go into quarantine at home. The constable's office said the deputy is a middle-aged man who may have been exposed to the virus by a Harris County sheriff's deputy who tested positive. He is being monitored by a doctor, officials said.

MARCH 26 4:15 p.m. — Galveston County Health District reported 13 new people have tested positive, bringing the county total up to 40.

The following information was released about the patients:

A female in her 70s who had contact with a known positive Galveston County COVID-19 case. She is self-quarantined.

A male in his 40s with no recent travel or contact with a known positive COVID-19 case. This is believed to be community spread. He is self-quarantined.

A female in her 60s who had contact with a known positive Galveston County COVID-19 case. She is self-quarantined.

A male in his 60s who had contact with a known positive Galveston County COVID-19 case. He is self-quarantined.

A female in her 40s who had contact with a known positive Galveston County COVID-19 case. She is self-quarantined.

A female age 10-20 who had contact with a known positive Galveston County COVID-19 case. She is self-quarantined.

A female in her 40s with recent international travel. She is self-quarantined.

A female in her 70s with no recent travel or contact with a known positive COVID-19 case. This is believed to be community spread. She is hospitalized.

A female in her 40s with recent domestic travel. She is self-quarantined.

A female in her 30s with recent international travel. She is self-quarantined.

A male in his 50s with no recent travel or contact with a known positive COVID-19 case. This is believed to be community spread. He is self-quarantined.

So far, it's the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases the health district has reported in one day.

MARCH 26 3:54 p.m. — Good news out of Brazoria County, where health officials report a total four people have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19. On Thursday, officials said a Rosharon man in 40s, a Pearland man in his 40s and a Angleton man in his 20s have been released from isolation.

MARCH 26 3:42 p.m. — The Montgomery County Public Health District has confirmed at least 10 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. The total for the county is now 41. The following information was released about the individuals tested.

Woman, 60-69, from Spring, under investigation

Man, 40-49, from Porter, under investigation

Man, 40-49, from Pinehurst, under investigation

Woman, 40-49, from Montgomery, community spread

Woman, 40-49, from Montgomery, community spread

Man, 30-39, from Conroe, under investigation

Man, 50-59, from Spring, under investigation

Man, 60-69, from Conroe, travel related

Man, 40-49, from Montgomery, travel related

Man, 40-49, from Spring, under investigation

MARCH 26 3:18 p.m. — Houston Community College has been given the greenlight to produce protective shields using the college's 3-D printers for medical professionals working with coronavirus patients, Harris County Judge Lina Hildalgo said. The school is working in partnership with non-profit TXRX Labs: Makerspace, and together, they're expected to start producing more than 30,000 a day.

MARCH 26 3:18 p.m. — At least 135 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hildago said.

