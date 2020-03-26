HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MARCH 26 4:22 a.m. — U.S. Department of Labor figures to be released Thursday are expected to shatter the old record for the greatest number of new unemployment claims filed in a single week. There are more suddenly jobless Americans than during the Great Recession. Some economists project that the U.S. could see around 3 million new unemployment insurance claims when figures are released for the week of March 15-21. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 26 4:10 a.m. — $2 trillion coronavirus deal: Who will get stimulus checks and when?... Most adults would get a one-time direct payment of $1,200. But it may take longer than a couple weeks to get your money. The Associated Press has been working through the text of the 883-page bill and Republican and Democratic leaders in Washington have been sharing information. Read the full report here.

MARCH 26 2 a.m. — Russian government officials announced the halting of all international flights starting from Friday. An exception will be made for flights bringing Russians home from abroad, according to a statement published Thursday on the cabinet’s website. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 26 1 a.m. — Leaders of the world's most powerful economies will convene virtually on Thursday to try and coordinate a response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has shuttered businesses and forced well over 1.5 billion people into home isolation. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 25 11:10 p.m. — US coronavirus deaths pass 1,000.... New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths, most of them in New York City. Read more here.

MARCH 25 10:50 p.m. The Senate on Wednesday night passed an unparalleled $2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic. The vote was 96-0. The bill now heads to the House, which is not likely to vote until Friday at the earliest. Read more here.

MARCH 25 10:36 p.m. — It is one of the biggest moments in a family’s life, but now some women in New York are having to deliver their babies without a partner present. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mt. Sinai Health System and New York-Presbyterian have both barred all visitors from the delivery room. Could hospitals in the Houston area make a similar decision? Watch/read Lauren Talarico's full report here.

MARCH 25 10:15 p.m. — As Texas Medical Center hospital workers and first responders are dealing with a critical shortage of personal protective equipment, there are 750,000 medical-grade masks sitting in a Houston warehouse in limbo. Read more here.

MARCH 25 9:40 p.m. — Workers in several Amazon warehouses have tested positive for coronavirus, including the Katy facility west of Houston. Read more here.

MARCH 25 9:24 p.m. Chambers County confirmed another positive COVID-19 case, a 40- to 50-year-old woman who lives in the western part of the county. Officials said she is isolated at home, and her case is not travel-related.

MARCH 25 9:23 p.m. Another Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the agency’s total number of confirmed cases among staff to five.

Officials said the most recent case is a female deputy in her late 20s who last reported for duty on Friday, March 20. She is quarantined at home.

MARCH 25 8:41 p.m. Houston ISD has canceled its food distribution program for the remainder of the week.

Superintendent Grenita Lathan said the cancellation will remain in effect as the district re-evaluates its process for delivering food to students and families.

"This is a difficult decision to make, but the safety of the community, staff, and volunteers is our top priority. We are proud that in the past two weeks we have provided meals for thousands of Houston families when they need it most," Lathan said.

The district is directing its students and families to the City of Houston's Curbside Meal Program and the Houston Food Bank. Click here to read more.

MARCH 25 7:17 p.m. A Texas Department of Criminal Justice unit staff member at the Holliday Unit in Huntsville has tested positive for COVID-19.

TDCJ officials said the 38-year-old is not a correctional officer, but did have possible contact with others. They said the employee left work early on March 19 after not feeling well, went to a doctor on March 23 and was tested.

Officials said the employee is in self-quarantine and is in good condition. They are asking any staff who was in close contact with the employee to self-quarantine for 14 days. Any inmate found to have been in close contact with the staff member will be medically restricted, officials said.

A contact investigation is also being conducted after an inmate reportedly at the Dallas County Jail. In that case, a 48-year-old inmate who was feeling ill was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Intake from Dallas County has been temporarily suspended until the investigation is complete.

MARCH 25 6:11 p.m. Fort Bend County is opening its first COVID-19 testing site.

Effective Thursday, March 26, the county will conduct COVID-19 testing if the patient meets the following criteria:

Initial criteria for the COVID-19 testing will require a telehealth visit instituted by calling (281) 238-7870

The county's medical staff will schedule a visit via telehealth

The patient will be screened during the telehealth visit for criteria that suggests a possible positive COVID-19

Criteria for COVID-19 testing:

Patients must have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/or have one of the following risk factors:

Older than 65 years of age

Have serious underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease/asthma, HIV, immunocompromised)

Healthcare workers with suspected exposure

COVID-19 testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the numbers of tests limited. All tests must have an order from the telehealth visit. For more information, click here.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

