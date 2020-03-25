HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MARCH 25: 5:50 a.m. — Breaking: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus. The palace says the 71-year-old has mild symptoms. We'll update this story here as we learn more, check back for updates.

MARCH 25 5:38 a.m. — Wall Street futures jumped on the news that leaders in Congress and the White House reached an agreement on a $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package early Wednesday morning. It comes after the Dow Jones had its best day since 1933. Right now, Dow futures are up 363 points this morning - about 1.63%. Read more here.

MARCH 25 5:30 a.m. — World news from the AP: China has started lifting the last controls that confined tens of millions of people to their homes in the province at the center of its virus outbreak. Trains are leaving Hubei province to carry factory workers back to their jobs after two months in locked-down cities. Roadblocks on bridges and at expressway gates have reopened, allowing traffic out of the province. Access to the provincial capital, Wuhan, still is suspended until April 8, but restrictions on other cities have been lifted. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 25 4:35 a.m. — From the AP... South Korea sending testing materials to US: South Korea says it plans to provide coronavirus testing materials to the United States in response to President Donald Trump’s request for help. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the country is willing to send chemical reagents used to extract genetic material during COVID-19 tests, but at a level that doesn’t affect its own testing capacity. She didn’t provide a detailed estimate on the size of supplies that could be shipped to the United States. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 25 4:30 a.m. — Britain’s Parliament is set to shut down for at least four weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers have continued to attend -- though in smaller numbers — despite the spread of COVID-19, which has reached 8,077 confirmed cases and 422 deaths in the U.K. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 25 12:30 a.m. — New Zealand has declared a state of emergency as it prepares to go into an unprecedented lockdown late Wednesday for about a month. The declaration temporarily gives police and the military extra powers. And Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says any New Zealanders returning home from overseas who show symptoms of COVID-19 will be put in isolation at an approved facility. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 25 12:25 a.m. — 'We have a deal': Congressional leaders, White House agree on coronavirus rescue - The unprecedented $2 trillion economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans. Read more here.

MARCH 24 10:35 p.m. — Houston-area authorities worried about inmates being released due to coronavirus fears in jail....... There hasn't been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Harris County Jail, but that hasn’t stopped an attorney from arguing his client is at risk for exposure. Read/watch the full story here.

MARCH 24 10:29 p.m. — Liberty County joins the growing list of counties issuing stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the coronavirus. County Judge Jay Knight signed an order that takes effect at 11:59 tonight and lasts through April 3. It asks all residents to remain in their homes and asks all non-essential businesses to cease operations during that time. Read the full order here.

MARCH 24 10 p.m. — Truckers working overtime, pleading with public to stop stockpiling: The global pandemic is forcing truck drivers to put in more miles to restock shelves. While truckers are trying to catch up, the public is making their job harder. Watch the full story here.

MARCH 24 8:52 p.m. — The NHL is extending its recommendation for players and staff to self-isolate and stay away from team facilities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly on Tuesday confirmed the NHL has asked that players and staff extend their self-quarantine 10 days beyond the original March 27 timeline to April 6 — further pushing back the earliest team facilities can reopen. Read more here.

MARCH 24 7:39 p.m. — Los Angeles county is reporting the nation's first child to die from coronavirus-related complications. In just the one county, there are 662 confirmed cases and 11 deaths as of Tuesday March 24, according to the health department. “Each loss we experience in LA County is tragic, and we are sending our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones who've had to endure this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. Read more here.

MARCH 24 7:15 p.m. — Delaware's governor on Tuesday ordered the postponement of the state's presidential primary as the number of new coronavirus cases in the state rose to more than 100. Democratic Gov. John Carney on Tuesday ordered that the scheduled April 28 primary be pushed back to June 2. Carney also expanded the definition of "sick or physically disabled" as justification for being allowed to cast an absentee ballot to include those who do not have symptoms of the virus but are abiding by public health guidelines by exercising self-quarantine or social distancing. Read more.

MARCH 24 6:27 p.m. — Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a stay-at-home order that takes effect at 11:59 tonight through April 3. Read the full order here.

MARCH 24 6:27 p.m. — The International Festival is canceling its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic. "As we along with the rest of the world grapple with the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it became abundantly clear that this is the right decision for us all," officials said in a statement. The International Festival Executive Committee said it's already planning to make its 2021 festival bigger and better.

MARCH 24 6:16 p.m. — Lone Star College is reporting one of its students has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school reports the student, who wasn't identified, contracted the virus while traveling out of state for spring break. The student hasn't been on college property since March 6.

All Lone Star College facilities are closed until April 6 to employees and April 13 to students.

MARCH 24 6:08 p.m. — CHI Texas Division is no longer allowing visitors to its hospital. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life, pediatric, NICU, labor and delivery, and patients who need language services. Any other exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis. No children under 18 will be allowed in any facilities.

