HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This morning both Harris County and the City of Houston will hold a joint press conference. Watch live on this page at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. Get the latest updates below.

LIVE VIDEO: We're streaming #HTownRush on KHOU 11 right now on this page until 7 a.m.

This morning's top headlines

List: Where you can get tested | Map: Local COVID-19 cases | How to file for unemployment | Coronavirus symptoms | FAQ

Latest updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MARCH 24 4:40 a.m. — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will join Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and other local health leaders for a COVID-19 related announcement this morning at 8:15 a.m. Watch live here and on KHOU 11. The Houston Chronicle reports both Harris County and the City of Houston will announce a stay-at-home order, ordering people to stay home except for essential business (first responders, grocery store visits, etc.) We will learn more later this morning. These stay-at-home orders generally allow people to still go outside and errand necessary errands, but they put a ban on any kind of social gatherings. Dallas and San Antonio are also staying at home. Austin's mayor is expected to announce something similar today. Galveston issued a similar order on Monday that will take effect Tuesday night. Read more about Galveston's order here.

MARCH 24 4:30 a.m. — National news from the AP: Top congressional and White House officials negotiating the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package say they expect to reach a deal Tuesday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer say they spoke by phone with President Donald Trump as they met late into Monday night at the Capitol.

MARCH 23 9 p.m. — For the protection of the community and to lead by example the City of Pearland has made the decision to close all city facilities to public access effective Tuesday, March 24th through Sunday, April 12th to continue City operations in electronic and forms other than in-person. The move helps add a layer of safety for City staff while also inhibiting the spread of COVID-19. Operations and services will continue as normal, and City employees will still be available to help with a variety of existing and long-standing means, everything from phone to email to online filings.

MARCH 23 8:45 p.m. — More than 20,000 calls have come into the Houston Health Department coronavirus call center where staff have been working tirelessly to answer residents' questions and screen people for drive-thru testing. Read more here.

MARCH 23 8:23 p.m. — All city facilities in Pearland will be closed to the public March 24 - April 12 as a precaution. Residents will still be handle any government-related business online or over the phone.

MARCH 23 8:00 p.m. — President Donald Trump signed an executive order making it a crime to excessively stockpile personal protective equipment (PPE) that is needed by medical personnel fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

Read older blog updates here

--

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.