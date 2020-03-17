HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As a reminder: for 15 days all Houston and Harris County restaurants can no longer offer dining service starting at 8 a.m. today, Tuesday. Drive-through and takeout should be the only options offered. Bars also must close. Fort Bend has also issued a set of guidelines.

MARCH 17 3:27 a.m. — Shares on the three major Wall Street indices were up significantly in overnight trading following the worst one-day point loss in Dow Jones history -- the third time in a week that such a record was set. Shares have also reversed early losses in major Asian markets. Read more here.

MARCH 17 3:13 a.m. — A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Seattle was grounded at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Monday night after a passenger reportedly informed a flight attendant they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Read more here.

MARCH 17 2:27 a.m. — Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have reportedly been released from an Australian hospital five days after they were diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Read more here.

MARCH 17 2:11 a.m. — Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $1 million to be split between food banks in the U.S. and Canada to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple announced it in separate social media posts, both in their unique style. Read more here.

MARCH 17 12 a.m. — Fort Bend County health officials issued a set of guidelines for the public to follow through April 1, or until otherwise noted. The guidelines went into effect on March 16 at midnight. Read more about the guidelines here.

MARCH 16 10:29 p.m. — The Houston area has its first death related to coronavirus. A Matagorda County COVID-19 patient died Sunday, becoming the first coronavirus-related death in Texas. According to Matagorda County health officials, the man was in his 90s. Read more here.

MARCH 16 6:20 p.m. — H-E-B is donating $3 million to support local organizations working to stop the spread of the coronavirus such as nonprofits working to distributing food, several food banks and medical research groups. The goal is to provide much-needed relief to seniors, children and low-income families. Read more here.

MARCH 16 5:50 p.m. — Houston ISD, Katy ISD, Spring ISD and countless other area school districts announced Monday they will be extending their school closures for several more weeks, with most districts planning to reopen in mid-April. FULL LIST of updated closures available here.

MARCH 16 5:26 p.m. — All restaurants in the Houston and Harris County area will be limited to pickup, delivery or drive-thru services for the next 15 days, , according to Harris County Judge Lina Hildago and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. In addition, local bars and nightclub in the area must close. These closures and restrictions will start 8 a.m. Tuesday. "I know this is very difficult. It's a difficult time, and that's why we're taking extraordinary measures," Hildago said. "History will say that we prioritized human life. History will say that we erred on the side of action. This doesn't work unless we all buy in." The new guidelines also include establishments in unincorporated Harris County. Read more here.

MARCH 16 5:06 p.m. — The City of Dallas has ordered the closure of all bars, lounges, taverns, gyms and theaters. Additionally, the Dallas Independent School District has announced it is closing indefinitely.

MARCH 16 4:43 p.m. — Regal announced Monday it will be closing all its theater locations starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.

MARCH 16 3:30 p.m. — Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) is issuing updated guidance to the 17,000 regulated child care operations throughout Texas, including new screening requirements for staff and visitors, as it continues to monitor updates concerned with coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

How coronavirus is spread

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through:

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk