COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports record 36 deaths on Wednesday

DALLAS — Dallas County reported a record number of COVID-19 related deaths in a single day at 36, according to local health officials. This brings the total to 658 confirmed deaths since the first one was reported March 19.

Of these additional deaths, a Dallas man in his 70s was found dead in his home and a man in his 40s died in an emergency department. The other 34 people were hospitalized at the time of death.

Around one-third of the COVID-19 related deaths in Dallas County have been connected to long-term care facilities.

Dallas County is also reporting 704 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 48,732 since tracking began in March. The county reported 789 new cases on Tuesday.

The county has reported fewer than 1,000 cases seven of the last eight days, following more than two weeks of over 1,000 new cases each day.

More than 1,800 children under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1. Thirty-eight have been hospitalized, including four in intensive care units.

Tarrant County also reported six new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. This includes a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s from Arlington as well as a man in his 80s and a man in his 40s from Fort Worth.

All had underlying health conditions, according to local health officials. The county now has 355 confirmed deaths connected to COVID-19.

Tarrant County reported 836 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,151 since tracking began in mid-March.

Denton City Council extends order requiring face coverings

The Denton City Council voted Tuesday to extend the requirement of face coverings for commercial and nonprofit entities in the City of Denton.

The order is now in effect through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31 and applies to entities that provide goods or services directly to the public.

The order was previously in effect until Aug. 4 but the City Council has voted to extend it.