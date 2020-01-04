HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

LIVE VIDEO: We're streaming #HTownRush live in the video player on this page - watch KHOU 11 now for the morning's top news, weather and traffic.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with the city's health officials have detailed the projected peak of the pandemic in Greater Houston, read more here and get the latest updates and today's top headlines below.

This morning's top headlines

List: Where you can get tested | Map: Local COVID-19 cases | Coronavirus symptoms | FAQ

Latest updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

APRIL 1 5:05 a.m. — World News: Spain reports a new record of 864 deaths in one day while total infections broke the 100,000 mark, making it the third country to surpass that milestone behind the United States and Italy. Spanish health authorities said Wednesday that the total number of deaths reached 9,053 since the beginning of the outbreak. Total infections hit 102,136. But the 24-hour increase of 7,719 was 1,500 fewer than the increase from the previous day, offering hope that the contagion rate is stabilizing. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 1 3:15 a.m. — National news: The U.S. is quickly approaching 200K cases: The U.S. has 189,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,081 deaths from the disease as of very early Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 7,100 people have recovered. At the rate the virus is spreading, it's likely the U.S. will pass the 200,000 mark in confirmed cases sometime Wednesday. It took the U.S. 68 days from the first recorded case on Jan. 19 -- according to the New England Journal of Medicine -- to reach 100,000 last Friday. The second 100,000 will be recorded in five days. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 1 3:05 a.m. — Business news: Wall Street futures down 3% on growing recession fears.. Asian shares mostly fell Wednesday, on continuing worries about the economic fallout from the pandemic as reports of coronavirus cases keep surging in various regions. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 4.5% to finish at 18,065.41. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 1 1:42 a.m. — More changes at Costco: In an effort to increase social distancing, Costco says it will temporarily start limiting the number of people who can enter its stores. Only two people will be allowed in for every membership card that is presented, according to the company's website. That means parents who normally haul their whole family to the store may have to leave some of them at home. Read more here.

APRIL 1 1:30 a.m. — More than 50 infected with virus at California nursing home: A Southern California nursing home has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 50 residents infected — a troubling development amid cautious optimism that cases in the state may peak more slowly than expected. Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation in Yucaipa has been told to assume that all of its patients have the COVID-19 virus, San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Director Trudy Raymundo said. As of Tuesday, 51 residents and six staff members had tested positive. Two patients have died, including an 82-year-old woman who had existing health problems. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 1 12 a.m. — Help from Russia: Russia has sent a planeload of medical aid to the United States amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. A military aircraft loaded with medical equipment and masks took off from Moscow early on Wednesday morning, according to the Defense Ministry. Footage from the Russian Defense Ministry showed boxes of equipment inside an Antonov An-124 Ruslan aircraft at Moscow’s Chkalovsky Airbase. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 31 8:50 p.m. — Matagorda County officials report that a man between the ages of 70 and 75 passed away at Matagorda Regional Medical Center with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. This is the second confirmed COVID-19 related death in Matagorda County.

MARCH 31 8:45 p.m. — Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, will announce the launch of the third United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 drive-through testing site.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Road.

“We must not panic, but prepare,” Lee said in a statement Tuesday night. "We have surpassed 3000 deaths in the United States and there were more than 800 reports of deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the most deaths reported in a single day in the United States. With the announcement that up to 240,000 or more people in the United States will die from the Coronavirus, it is imperative that we keep increasing testing opportunities."

MARCH 31 7:40 p.m. — Eight HFD employees have now tested positive for COVID-19.

MARCH 31 6:11 p.m. — Two more METRO employees have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the number of METRO employees with coronavirus to four.

One of the employees who contracted COVID-19 is a bus operator who was last on the job March 12. The bus operator drove the 7 West Airport route March 9 to 12 from 5 a.m. to 2:13 p.m.

MARCH 31 5:55 p.m. — From Gov. Greg Abbott: If religious services cannot be conducted from home or through remote services, they should be conducted consistent with the guidelines from the President and the CDC by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation, and by implementing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.

MARCH 31 5:27 p.m. — During a White House briefing, Dr. Birx explained that they have been relying on a model from the University of Washington which projects there will be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from coronavirus pandemic if social distancing is maintained.

She added that it was "still way too much." Read more here.

MARCH 31 4:35 p.m. — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed past 3,500, eclipsing China's official count.

MARCH 31 3:44 p.m. — During a press conference, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she will be signing an order to release roughly 1,000 non-violent inmates from jail to reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreak. More details here.

View older updates here

------

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.