APRIL 6 4:28 a.m. — Mayor: April is critical in Houston's fight against COVID-19..... Mayor Sylvester Turner started the week urging Houstonians to follow stay-at-home orders as cases continue to rise. Read more and watch the full story here.

APRIL 6 4:09 a.m. — The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached 337,620 as of midnight ET Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's more than double the cases of the next-closest country, Spain. There have been 9,643 deaths in the U.S. -- nearly 1/3 of which are in New York City -- and 17,530 people recovered. Worldwide, there are 1.27 million cases with nearly 70,000 deaths and more than 260,000 recovered. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 6 1 a.m. — Governors plead for food stamp flexibility: Buying groceries online — which many Americans are doing to drastically reduce how often they leave their homes — is only open to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in six U.S. states. Now, state governments and food security activists across the country are imploring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make the program more flexible and easier to access at a time when so many people are losing their jobs and turning to the government for support. The calls have even come from conservative states where lawmakers have tried to reduce or limit food aid. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 6 12:10 a.m. — Wall Street could open in the black today. Asian shares and U.S. futures rebounded on Monday as investors grasped at threads of hope that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic may be making some progress in some hard-hit areas. Markets in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney gained more than 2% in early trading and Hong Kong was up nearly 1%. New York futures were about 3% higher. Read more here.

APRIL 5 10:45 p.m. — HISD teacher raises money with custom stationery to feed students during coronavirus pandemic.... Catherine Frank placed a big order with a plan to donate 100 percent of proceeds to Feeding Texas, which partners with area food banks. Read more, watch the story here.

APRIL 5 10:34 p.m. — Heartwarming story: Richmond family uses synchronized holiday light display to lift spirits... "This was just something that we could do from our home," said Summer Smith. "So we didn’t need to travel outside the house to buy anything." Read more, watch the full story here.

APRIL 5 8 p.m. — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government despite being hospitalized in what his office described as a “precautionary step,” after contracting the new coronavirus. Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC that Johnson is awaiting the results of tests after spending the night in an undisclosed hospital. Jenrick says that he’s “sure this is very frustrating for him,’’ but that “nonetheless he’s still very much in charge.’’ Jenrick did not rule out a more prolonged stay. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 5 5:59 p.m. – Matagorda County reports the county's third death, a man between the ages of 80 and 90 who was hospitalized.

APRIL 5 5:40 p.m. – Galveston County confirms 18 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new recoveries. The county now has 240 cases.

APRIL 5 4:56 p.m. – Fort Bend County confirms 1 death and 12 additional COVID-19 cases.

APRIL 5 4:44 p.m. – Harris County Public Health is reporting 652 positive COVID-19 cases and 152 recoveries.

APRIL 5 4:30 p.m. – Two more Harris County Sheriff’s Office employees, a Courts Division deputy and a detention sergeant, have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the agency’s total number of confirmed cases among staff to 18. Both employees are assigned to work with inmates in the Harris County Jail.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

