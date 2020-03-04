HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

How you can get tested for COVID-19 | Map: Local COVID-19 cases | Coronavirus symptoms | Frequently Asked Questions

APRIL 3 5:34 a.m. – In an effort to increase social distancing, Costco says it will temporarily start limiting the number of people who can enter its stores starting Friday

Only two people will be allowed in for every membership card that is presented, according to the company's website. That means parents who normally haul their whole family to the store may have to leave some of them at home. Read more.

APRIL 3 4:34 a.m. – Global stock markets declined Friday after soaring U.S. job losses tempered enthusiasm about a possible deal to stabilize oil prices amid anxiety over the global economic decline due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 1% Friday. Read more.

APRIL 3 3:45 a.m. – Minnesota-based Target has announced a series of new safety and social distancing measures to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Starting April 4, Target stores will monitor and limit the number of guests allowed inside its stores, when necessary. Read more.

APRIL 3 3:35 a.m. – The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 passed 6,000 early Friday morning, an increase of approximately 2,000 in the span of about 48 hours. That's according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University. More than 1/4 of those are in New York City.

The U.S. passed 4,000 early Wednesday morning. Before midnight Wednesday, it passed 5,000. The total reached 6,053 just before 1 a.m. ET Friday.

The U.S. has 245,540 cases as of midnight ET Friday morning and more than 9,100 recoveries.

The worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is just over 1 million with 53,000 deaths and 211,000 recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

APRIL 3 3:15 a.m. – The Asian Development Bank forecasts that the coronavirus pandemic will cost the world economy as much as $4.1 trillion, or nearly 5% of all economic activity.

In an update Friday, the regional lender said growth in developing Asia would likely fall to 2.2% in 2020 from 5.2% last year. The Manila, Philippines-based bank said that Southeast Asia, a market of more than 600 million that has been rapidly growing, will likely log 1% growth this year.

APRIL 3 3:00 a.m. – "Top Gun: Maverick" is the latest Hollywood blockbuster to get pushed off its upcoming release date because of the coronavirus pandemic. Paramount Pictures is moving the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise hit from June 24 to December 23.

Several films have been forced to postpone their release dates due to the virus. Many movie theaters are shut down in an effort to increase social distancing amid a growing number of "stay home" orders from governors and mayors.

APRIL 2 8:07 p.m. – An employee at the Giddings State School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Texas Juvenile Justice Department officials.

Officials said the employee, whose job does not involve interaction with youth, is the first person to test positive at TJJD’s facilities.

The employee reportedly left work early on Monday when he started feeling ill and had limited interactions with other staff that day, officials said. Those who had direct contact with the employee are self-isolating. They said no other employee or youth has reported having symptoms, and staff will be issued masks while on campus.

The employee is self-isolating at home.

APRIL 2 7:47 p.m. – Baylor College of Medicine is enrolling participants in a treatment trial for adult patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis who are hospitalized at either Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center or Harris Health System’s Ben Taub Hospital. Read more here.

APRIL 2 7:03 p.m. – Two people died in Harris County from COVID-19 related complications.

Four people in the county have now died from the virus. All live outside the city of Houston's boundary.

A woman between the ages of 80 and 90 and a man between the ages of 50 and 60 who both lived in the southwest part of the county died Thursday. They were both COVID-19 positive and had underlying health problems, according to county officials. Both cases are considered to have been contracted through community spread.

APRIL 2 6:47 p.m. – Two more Harris County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now three inmates who have tested positive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 30 more are awaiting test results and 800 are in quarantine as a precaution.

APRIL 2 5:20 p.m. – A mandatory shelter-in-place order was issued in Matagorda County on Thursday.

The mandatory order comes from county officials three days after a voluntary order was issued.

The mandatory order went into effect April 2 at 2:15 p.m. and will "remain in effect for the duration of this declared disaster due to COVID-19."

A curfew is also in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. for residents who are 17 and younger. It will also "remain in effect for the duration of this declared disaster due to COVID-19."

A violation of the order is punishable by a $200 fine. Read the full order here.

APRIL 2 5:16 p.m. – Galveston County Health District officials confirm 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s case total to 130. They said 5 people have recovered.

APRIL 2 5:13 p.m. – Brazoria County has confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 123.

APRIL 2 5:03 p.m. – Chambers County has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 11.

APRIL 2 5:00 p.m. – Fort Bend County is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 recovery. The county has 221 cases and 10 recoveries.

APRIL 2 4:15 p.m. – Wall Street rallied Thursday for its first gain in three days after a sudden surge in oil prices revived beaten-down energy stocks. But, as has so often been the case in this year's market sell-off, it took a few U-turns to get there.

The price of crude spurted as much as 30% higher after President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to back away from their price war, which erupted last month and helped drag U.S. oil to its lowest price in 18 years.

The surge lifted energy stocks enough to pull the S&P 500 higher and outshine another dismal report showing that millions of Americans are joining the unemployment queue by the week.

RELATED: Wall Street rises for first time in three days as oil prices surge

APRIL 2 3:50 p.m. – A Harris County Sheriff’s Office detention officer has COVID-19, bringing the agency’s total number of confirmed cases to 13.



The detention officer is a male in his mid-20s, assigned to work in the 1200 Baker Street jail facility. He is the first detention officer to test positive for the virus, and the third overall employee assigned to work in the 1200 Baker Street jail.

There are currently 179 Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detention officers and support staff on quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure, including one who is in the hospital.

RELATED: Harris County inmates released from jail must meet these qualifications

RELATED: Harris County to release about 1,000 'non-violent' inmates, calling jail a 'ticking time bomb'

APRIL 2 3:10 p.m. – A Houston police officer diagnosed with COVID-19 is now on a ventilator, according to Police Chief Art Acevedo. He asked for prayers for the officer. "Seventeen employees, all front-line members of the department," have tested positive, Acevedo said.

The Houston Fire Department has also been hard hit by the coronavirus. Twelve HFD employees have tested positive, according to Chief Sam Pena. Two of those have recovered. Another 173 HFD employees are in quarantine.

"Stay home before this hits home," Pena said. Read more here.

RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

