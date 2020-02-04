HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

LIVE VIDEO: Watch #HTownRush on KHOU 11, streaming live on this page right now 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Get today's latest updates and top headlines below in our live blog.

This morning's top headlines

List: Where you can get tested | Map: Local COVID-19 cases | Coronavirus symptoms | FAQ

Latest updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

APRIL 2 5:05 a.m. — There are now nearly a million COVID-19 cases worldwide with about 217,000 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, more than 195,000 patients have recovered, a bulk of those in China.

APRIL 2 4:32 a.m. — The U.S. death toll passed 5,000 late Wednesday night, fewer than 24 hours after passing the 4,000 mark. Total worldwide cases were likely to reach 1 million Thursday. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 2 2:33 a.m. — Vermont orders Walmart, Target to stop selling non-essential items in the store: The order applies to "big box" stores in the state as a way to increase social distancing between customers during the coronavirus crisis. Read more here.

APRIL 2 1:40 a.m. — World news: Australia’s government will offer parents free child care from next week in a bid to keep 13,000 child care centers open during the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent workers staying home to look after children. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday one million families would benefit from the subsidies expected to cost 1.6 billion Australian dollars ($973 million) over three months. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 2 12 a.m. — Report: British Open golf tournament may be canceled.... One day after Wimbledon announced it was canceling the famed tennis tournament for the first time since World War II, the British Open golf tournament may make the same move. Golf Digest, citing multiple sources, reports the R&A is expected to cancel the tournament as early as Thursday. The sources say the R&A was awaiting the decision on Wimbledon first. The tournament, formally known as The Open Championship, is set to begin July 16 at Royal St. George's Golf Club. Get more national/world updates here.

APRIL 1 11 p.m. — Treasury and IRS announce those who receive Social Security benefits and are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file a "simple tax return" to receive an stimulus payment. Read more here.

APRIL 1 10:20 p.m. — No, Houston landlords are not required to inform tenants of positive COVID-19 cases in buildings: The way landlords choose to handle COVID-19 cases varies. Read more here.

APRIL 1 10:15 p.m. — Utility companies are bracing for higher residential demand which means higher bills for homeowners. It comes at a tough time for many as people deal with layoffs due to COVID-19. That’s why the Texas Public Utility Commission voted to pass the COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program. Read more here.

APRIL 1 9:19 p.m. — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Wednesday, confirming the department's 14th case of COVID-19. He said the man has been hospitalized.

APRIL 1 9:09 p.m. — Fort Bend County Judge KP George has extended the county's "Stay Home to Save Lives" Order until the end of April.

APRIL 1 7:50 p.m. — Houston could be the next hot spot, one expert says: Dr. Peter Hotez is concerned Houston could be the next COVID-19 hotspot. "There's every reason the virus could pick Houston as its next target," Hotez said. Hotez said what he's seeing in New York City and other major U.S. cities, but especially in New Orleans, could predict problems for Houston.

"We're certainly are very similar demographically," Hotez said. "I'm very concerned about the health of people in some of the poor neighborhoods in our city where diabetes, hypertension rates are high and people are also living in more crowded conditions. Those are the reasons why I've been sounding the alarm that Houston is at risk." Read/watch the full story here.

APRIL 1 7:05 p.m. — Three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Matagorda County, raising the total number of positive cases in the county to 32.

APRIL 1 7:00 p.m. — Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice: three employees and one offender.

A Correctional Officer at the Jordan Unit in Pampa has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The 34-year-old worked at the facility on Friday, March 27, 2020, and was sent home after entry screening showed a 101.2 temperature. They were seen by a doctor and tested on March 28. They are at home in good condition in self-quarantine.

A Correctional Officer at the Stringfellow Unit in Rosharon has tested positive for COVID-19. The 52-year-old last worked Thursday, March 19, 2020. They were admitted to a hospital and tested on March 20, 2020. The officer has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering in self-quarantine at home.

A Laundry Supervisor at the Murray Unit in Gatesville has tested positive. The employee was tested by a physician on Monday, March 30, 2020, and remains in self-quarantine.

An offender at the Stringfellow Unit has tested positive for COVID-19. The offender was taken to an outside hospital yesterday suffering from respiratory distress. They were tested at the hospital and placed in medical isolation. The test returned positive Wednesday, and they remain hospitalized in good condition.

In all, there have been 13 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and three offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.

APRIL 1 5:55 p.m. — The official order releasing roughly 1,000 Harris County Jail inmates became effective Wednesday at 2 p.m.

In the order, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to compile a list of inmates eligible for release. The releases will begin later this week.

Hidalgo said the drastic action is necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Tap here to read the qualifications for inmates eligible for release.

RELATED: Harris County inmates released from jail must meet these qualifications

RELATED: Harris County to release about 1,000 'non-violent' inmates, calling jail a 'ticking time bomb'

APRIL 1 4:50 p.m. — Galveston County has issued a new order to stay at home amid the global COVID-19 emergency.

The new order begins April 2 and is in place through April 30. The old order was set to expire on April 3. Read more here.

Read older blog updates here

--------

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.