Coronavirus updates: House vote today on new stimulus with another $1,200 to Americans

Today's top headlines

The latest COVID-19 numbers

As of Friday morning: There are 4,444,670 million confirmed cases worldwide. There are 302,493 deaths reported worldwide with about 85,906 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins at this time. As of its latest update, Texas Health and Human Services reports 43,851 COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,216 deaths. There are 8,817 confirmed cases in Houston and Harris County with 193 known deaths reported as of the May 14 update.

Friday's COVID-19 updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MAY 15 4:00 a.m. — The Democratic-controlled House is pressing ahead Friday with votes on another massive rescue bill that would pump almost $1 trillion to state and local governments, renew $1,200 cash payments for individuals, and extend a $600 weekly supplemental federal unemployment benefit.

The first four coronavirus response bills were bipartisan measures that passed by sweeping votes, but Friday's measure — with a $3 trillion-plus price tag that exceeds the prior bills combined — promises to pass largely along party lines. Read more.

MAY 15 3:30 a.m. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent an alert to doctors that warns of an inflammatory syndrome in children believed to be connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

The syndrome affects blood vessels and organs and symptoms include prolonged fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. Medical professionals say the syndrome appears to be an atypical Kawasaki-like disease, an illness that causes inflammation of the blood vessels throughout the body. Read more here.

Thursday's updates

MAY 14 8:07 p.m. — Good news for graduating seniors in Fort Bend County. The district is planning to host outdoor graduation ceremonies at Kenneth Hall Stadium from June 1-6. See the schedule for all high schools here.

MAY 14 7:47 p.m. — Another free food giveaway is planned this Saturday at NRG Stadium. Houston ISD and the Houston Food Bank are teaming up again to give out 8,500 meals. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the yellow lot, weather permitting. Read more here.

MAY 14 6:38 p.m. — Protesting your property tax appraisal? You're not the only one. KHOU 11 Investigates found that in Harris County there's a 47% spike in protests from this time last year. "I have not seen protests jump at this level," said Harris County Chief Appraiser Roland Altinger, who's been with the agency for 32 years. Read more here.

MAY 14 5:30 p.m. — Bad news for beef lovers. Brisket prices are skyrocketing during the coronavirus pandemic, with prices for choice briskets rising from $1.65 to $3.33 a pound.

MAY 14 4:50 p.m. — The Houston Museum of Natural Science is reopening Friday after closing for nearly two months due to the coronavirus. Museum officials said they're opening safely and with social distancing measures in place. Only 1,000 people will be allowed inside the museum.

"We're working hard so no crowds build up," said Sumners. "You come in one open space and leave out another open space. All staff wear masks. We all get our temperature taken if we're an employee. The rest is up to you."

MAY 14 4:40 p.m. — Art Howe, one of the more popular Astros from the 1970s and 1980s, is in the hospital with COVID-19. KHOU’s Matt Musil spoke Howe, who is in the ICU. Howe, 73, told Musil that he tested positive last Tuesday and eventually the symptoms got so bad that he went to the hospital.

MAY 14 4:05 p.m. — More Houston area commuters will be able to ride METRO to work beginning Monday, May 18. Limited service on select Park & Ride routes will resume connecting riders traveling along all major freeway corridors to downtown.

A complete list of the schedules can be found by clicking this link.

Park & Ride - Downtown Destinations

Service will operate from 5- 9 a.m. for inbound trips and from 3- 7 p.m. for outbound trips.

Buses are scheduled to pick up passengers approximately every 15 minutes, with the exception of 236 Maxey/ Baytown which will run every 30 minutes.

There will be no midday or late night service.

Customers should allow extra time for travel as the buses may make more stops than usual.

Park & Ride - Texas Medical Center

Park and Ride routes serving the Texas Medical Center will continue operating on a regular weekday schedule. METRO continues to encourage riders to use public transit for only essential trips.

MAY 14 2:50 p.m. — The World Petroleum Congress, a major oil and gas conference slated to be held in December in Houston, has been postponed, organizers announced today. The conference, which organizers say is like the "Olympics" of the industry, is being rescheduled for Dec. 5-9, 2021.

"While we are disappointed the World Petroleum Congress has been postponed until December 2021,w e fully support the decision to delay the forum in light of the health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19. We will continue working closely with local officials and the World Petroleum Congress in the coming months to host a safe and very sustainable event next year," said Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership.

MAY 14 10:50 a.m. — Update from the City of Houston about Mayor Sylvester Turner | "Mayor Sylvester Turner announced today that he tested negative for COVID-19.

The mayor, some members of his staff, and several city council members got tested on Tuesday following revelations that Councilmember Letitia Plummer tested positive for the virus.

"I encourage Houstonians to get tested. It is a quick process, and it does not matter if you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The results will help you take better control of your health during the pandemic," Mayor Turner said. "While my test result was negative, I will continue to practice social distancing and wear a face covering to do my part to stop the virus from spreading in our community."

The Houston Health Department and partner agencies offer several free COVID-19 test sites throughout the city, with some relocating weekly. To find a current list of free Houston testing sites, visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19."

---

