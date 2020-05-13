Coronavirus updates: Wuhan to test all citizens due to new infections; L.A. shutdown til August

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines and updates for Wednesday, May 13.

HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This morning's top headlines

The latest COVID-19 numbers

As of Tuesday morning: There are 4,194,326 million confirmed cases worldwide, an increase of about 70,000 from the day before. There are 286,669 deaths reported worldwide and 1,466,075 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins at this time. The U.S. leads the world with 1,347,936 confirmed cases, up by about 17,000 cases from the previous day.

As of its latest update, Texas Health and Human Services reports 39,869 COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,100 deaths and an estimated 21,713 recoveries. There are 8,176 confirmed cases in Houston and Harris County combined as of the May 11th update. You can see the chart of daily new cases reported for the county and city here:

MAY 13 5 a.m. — L.A. County in Calif. is expected to extend shutdown well into the summer | From CBS LA: Los Angeles County residents can expect to remain under some type of “Safer At Home” restrictions well into the summer barring any major change in the fight against the coronavirus, the county’s public health director said Tuesday. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer made the suggestion during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, saying some form of stay-at-home restrictions will likely remain in place “for the next three months”.

“There’s now no way, unless there was a dramatic change in this virus and the tools that we have at hand to actually fight against this virus, there’s no way that we could in fact see us not needing to continue with a set of restrictions,” Ferrer said. Such “dramatic change” would involve a reliable vaccine, at-home testing, and treatment for COVID-19, Ferrer added.

She did not specify what types of restrictions might remain in place even as the countywide Safer At Home order is set to expire Friday.

MAY 13 3:13 a.m. — Wuhan to test all residents after handful of new infections | Authorities in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began were moving forward Wednesday with efforts to test all 11 million residents for the virus within 10 days after a handful of fresh infections were found there. (AP) Read more

MAY 12 8:43 p.m. — Wanna get away? Southwest's summer fare sale starts at $49 one way as the airline tries to dig out from the dramatic drop in air travel due to the coronavirus.

MAY 12 7:23 p.m. — School districts are having to get creative with graduation ceremonies for high school seniors. Some are still hosting outdoor, in-person graduations, while others are turning to virtual ceremonies. Here's more.

MAY 12 6:42 p.m. — How badly are airports and airlines hurting during the COVID-19 pandemic? New data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics a 50% decrease in people flying from March this year to March last year. And local airport officials at Bush Intercontinental and Hobby expect the numbers to be as low for the month of April. Read more here.

MAY 12 5:05 p.m. — Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19. The Disaster Declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of all Texans," said Governor Abbott. "By extending the disaster declaration, we are ensuring that Texas has the resources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus. As we move forward in our response, I urge all Texans to continue following the health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and Texas’ team of medical experts." View the Governor's proclamation.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.