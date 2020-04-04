HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The IRS and the Treasury Department say Americans will start receiving their economic impact checks within the next few weeks.

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Treasury told CBS News that between 50 million to 70 million Americans will receive the payments through direct deposit by April 15.

Get today's latest updates below.

Today's top headlines

How you can get tested for COVID-19 | Map: Local COVID-19 cases | Coronavirus symptoms | Frequently Asked Questions

Latest updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

APRIL 4 6:37 a.m. – Spain has reported 809 more deaths over the last 24 hours, for a new tally of 11,744 fatalities from the pandemic.

Spain’s Health Ministry says Saturday that its total number of infections has reached 124,736. That is an increase of 7,026 infections from Friday, which is slightly down from the previous 24-hour period as the rate of the outbreak decreases in the country.

APRIL 4 6 a.m. – The singer P!nk tested positive for COVID-19, she said Friday, also announcing that she is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds. Read more here.

APRIL 3 10:11 p.m. – A Texas congressman is saying another stimulus package could be passed by Congress. "We're talking about it right now," said U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas.

Allred said Congress is already discussing another stimulus package to give more direct payments to individuals, help small businesses and assist towns with populations under 500,000. Read more here.

APRIL 3 7:45 p.m. – Disney is shifting the release dates for nearly all of its big-budget movies, and it's going to send one straight to its streaming service. Six Marvel movies are also affected. See the new schedule.

APRIL 3 7:35 p.m. – H-E-B and Walmart are implementing new rules to slow the spread of the coronavirus. H-E-B will begin providing masks and gloves to all its employees who are working.

Walmart, meanwhile, is limiting the number of customers it will allow into its stores at a given time.

The changes at both stores go into effect Saturday, April 4.

APRIL 3 6:54 p.m. – Rosenberg Mayor William Benton has amended the city's disaster declaration to require social distancing. Everyone within the city limits must now adhere to the CDC's guidelines of not gathering in crowds of 10 or more people and keeping at least six feet of space between people not residing in the same household. People who don't follow the order, Benton noted, face up to a $1,000 fine, up to 180 days in jail or both.

APRIL 3 6:32 p.m. – The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation donated 100,000 brand new children’s books to HISD this week.

The Foundation bought the books to help bridge the learning gap while schools and libraries are closed across the city due to the coronavirus.

The books were distributed to families of children in pre-K through eighth grades across 50 HISD schools as they picked up curriculum and instruction packets for distance learning.

RELATED: 100,000 children's books donated to HISD by Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

APRIL 3 6:03 p.m. – Galveston City Council has extended several emergency orders until April 30 to limit the spread of COVID-19. Those include the city's stay-at-home order, public beach closures, and restrictions on hotels, short-term rentals, b/article/news/education/100000-childrens-books-donated-to-hisd-by-barbara-bush-literacy-foundation/285-2417c083-aars and restaurants. Here's more information on the orders.

RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.