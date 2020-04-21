Coronavirus updates: HEB expanding its temporary store hours starting Monday

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines from around Houston, Texas for Tuesday, April 21.

APRIL 21 6:32 p.m. — Starting Monday, April 27, H-E-B will expand its temporary hours of operation at stores across Texas. The new store hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

Most H-E-B Pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their normal weekend hours.

APRIL 21 6:06 p.m. — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported the death of an employee that may be related to COVID-19.

Jonathon Keith Goodmna, 52, died this afternoon at Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital in Amarillo after being removed from life support. Goodman was a 11-year veteran Correctional Officer who worked at the Bill Clements Unit in Amarillo.

On April 17 he was found in his home after suffering from an apparent stroke. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Saturday, a COVID-19 test returned positive. It is believed the virus contributed to his death.

“All of the thoughts and prayers of the entire Texas Department of Criminal Justice go out to the Goodman family,“ Said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “The unexpected loss of one who is loved so deeply is a tragic time and the TDCJ family sends its strength and extends its profound sympathy to the Goodman family to get through this difficult time.”

Goodman was last at work on April 5. His wife Kimberly Pride-Goodman is also employed by TDCJ.

There are eight additional positive employee COVID-19 cases associated with the Clements Unit at this time. There are also 4 offender positive cases.

APRIL 21 5:46 p.m. — METRO reported a quality assurance inspector has tested positive for COVID-19. The inspector worked at one of the Authority's bus operating facilities and did not have any contact with the public. The employee was last at work on March 20.

This brings the total number of cases to 12 METRO employees and two contractors. The agency said it is conducting temperature checks of all employees before they begin their workday.

APRIL 21 5:19 p.m. — Galveston County reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases today, bringing the county's total to 479.

The county's health district also reported an additional death, bringing the county's death toll due to coronavirus to 20.

There are 171 Galveston County cases tied to long-term care facilities within the county. This count includes residents and employees, according to the Galveston County Health District.

APRIL 21 5:10 p.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced 146 additional cases today, bringing the county's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,195. Judge Lina Hidalgo also reported one new death, bringing the toll due to coronavirus in Harris County to 45.

During her daily briefing, Judge Hidalgo encouraged residents to get tested if they feel they may have the virus or been in contact with someone who has the virus.

She says her focus is getting more access to testing and flattening the curve. She also reiterated that the county has not reached its peak yet, but the county is "winning this fight."

APRIL 21 5:05 p.m. — The Senate has approved a $483 billion coronavirus aid package after Congress and the White House reached a deal. The measure, passed by the Senate, would replenish a small-business rescue program, provide hospitals with $75 billion more and implement a nationwide virus testing program to facilitate reopening the economy.

President Donald Trump announced his support, saying he’ll sign the bill if it passes both chambers. The package now goes to the House. Most of the funding, more than $300 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week.

Harvard faced criticism after it took about $9 million dollars from the coronavirus aid package. President Trump said he would demand the money be paid back, referencing Harvard's large $40 billion endowment. President Trump said, "Harvard's going to pay back the money."

APRIL 21 3:30 p.m. — The number of HCSO employees with positive tests reached 151 today and most of them work at the Harris County Jail.

Another 368 Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detention officers and support staff are on quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure.

Ninety-nine inmates in the jail have tested positive for COVID-19 and 45 more are in quarantine. Read more here.

APRIL 21 3:09 p.m. — The Houston Health Department reported 20 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the city's total to 2,948.

Montgomery County also reported additional cases, bringing the county's total to 417. Click here for a breakdown of the number of coronavirus cases reported in each Houston area county.

APRIL 21 2:46 p.m. — According to a report from Gov. Greg Abbott, more than 1.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment, but he wants people to know there are more than 480,000 jobs across Texas that are available.

Gov. Abbott says job seekers can connect with local workforce boards – like Workforce Solutions -- to find a job in their city. Their services are available to both employers and those looking for a job at no cost.

Texans can also look for employment at www.workintexas.com. You can search for a job by city or zip code via the website.

For jobs available in the southeast region, click here.

APRIL 21 2:43 p.m. — During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Abbott said nearly 20,000 Texans have tested positive for coronavirus, but just about 6,500 of those individuals have recovered. There have been 511 fatalities reported.

APRIL 21 11:45 a.m. — President Donald Trump has tweeted that he plans on providing funds to help the oil and gas industry, which has suffered in recent days due to historically low oil prices. Oil futures went into the red yesterday due to oversupply as well as a lack of demand as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!" Trump tweeted earlier this morning. Read more here.

APRIL 21 10:55 a.m. — It’s likely Texas and most states haven’t yet reached their peak in deaths due to coronavirus, according to new data from the University of Texas in Austin. Researchers at UT released a new COVID-19 model. The model predicts the number of deaths we may see in the coming weeks due to coronavirus. Read the full story here and view the US models.

APRIL 21 10:30 a.m. — Nice gesture from McDonald's: McDonald's giving out free 'Thank You Meals' to healthcare workers, first responders | McDonald's wants to thank those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with free food starting Wednesday. Get the details here.

APRIL 21 10:18 a.m. — LabCorp gets authorization for at-home COVID-19 test | While the swab could be taken at your home, you'd still have to send it away to get the results. Read more here.

APRIL 21 10:05 a.m. — From the Texas Tribune: Dan Patrick says 'there are more important things than living and that's saving this country' | After facing intense criticism for suggesting on Fox News last month that he’d rather perish from the new coronavirus than see instability in the state’s economic system, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said last night that he’s thankful Texas is beginning the process of reopening its economy because the restrictions are currently “crushing small businesses” and the economic market. Read more here.

APRIL 21 9:48 a.m. — World news: South Korean officials reported this morning no unusual activity in North Korea following unconfirmed media reports that leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile health after surgery. But the possibly of high-level instability raised troubling questions about the future of a nuclear-armed state that has been steadily building an arsenal meant to threaten the U.S. mainland. (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 21 9:30 a.m. — World news: Muslims try to keep Ramadan spirit amid virus restrictions | Ramadan begins with the new moon later this week and Muslims around the world are trying to maintain the many cherished rituals of Islam’s holiest month without further spreading the outbreak. Families will have to maneuver around curfews for gatherings for the daily sunset meal breaking the fast. Travel restrictions mean many won't see their loved ones during the holy month. Charities have to turn to other means to help the poor after free communal meals have been barred. The faithful can't pray together through the night at the mosque. Still, as one Pakistani worshiper says, “Praying is praying. God isn’t only in the mosque.” (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 21 8:56 a.m. — No National Spelling Bee for first time since 1945 | Organizers said they're canceling the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee because of uncertainty around when public gatherings will be possible or advisable. Read more here.

APRIL 21 8:48 a.m. — Update out of Fort Bend County this morning: "Today, we are reporting 9 new cases of #COVID19 and 12 recoveries."

APRIL 21 8:30 a.m. — Two Colorado respiratory therapists canceled their wedding and now work long hours to keep people with COVID-19 breathing | They are in charge of intubating the sickest patients, and hooking them up to ventilators. View their touching story here.

APRIL 21 8:05 a.m. — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday agreement has been reached on “every major issue” of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and COVID-19 virus testing. This includes adding more funds to the Paycheck Protection Program that ran out earlier this month. He expects the deal to be passed through Congress today. Read more here.

APRIL 21 7:30 a.m. — US pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year | Restaurant closures due to the coronavirus have contributed to an estimated $5 billion in losses this year for the U.S. pork industry, and almost overnight millions of hogs stacking up on farms now have little value. Some farmers have resorted to killing piglets because plunging sales mean there is no room to hold additional animals in increasingly cramped conditions. After extended trade disputes and worker shortages, this was supposed to finally be the year hog farmers hit it big with prices expected to climb amid soaring domestic and foreign demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is promising to send cash and buy stored pork but industry leaders say it might not be enough to stem devastating losses. (AP)

APRIL 21 6:50 a.m. — Oil still below zero this morning: The market for U.S. crude was in turmoil Tuesday, with one contract trading below zero, as investors worried about full storage facilities and a collapse in demand as the pandemic leaves factories, automobiles and airplanes idled. The extreme volatility in energy markets highlighted investors' broad concerns about the duration of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the economy, weighing on financial markets more broadly, including stocks. The U.S. benchmark settled at negative $37.63 per barrel on Monday - an unprecedented event in energy markets that reflects the fact that storage facilities are struggling to cope with the huge and sudden plunge in global demand, which is this month forecast to hit its lowest since the mid-90s. On Tuesday, the cost to have a barrel of U.S. crude delivered in May was at negative $7.40 per barrel. Trading of contracts for U.S. oil to be delivered in May ends on Tuesday, meaning that the extreme drop does not accurately reflect the long-term view of the value of crude but rather investors' ability to take delivery of it now. The next futures contract, for delivery in June, is considered to now be closer to the “true” price of crude. (AP)

APRIL 21 6:48 a.m. — The U.N. General Assembly has called for global action to quickly scale up the development and access to medicine, vaccines and equipment to battle the pandemic.The World Health Organization is warning that a rush to ease coronavirus restrictions could lead to a resurgence of the illness. The UN resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with the WHO and recommend options ensuring equitable and timely access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries. (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 21 6:39 a.m. — In case you missed it: The Texas unemployment trust fund is set to run out of money in about six weeks, but you will still get paid. The Tax Foundation, a national tax policy group, put out a list of states running low on unemployment insurance money. It shows Texas has six weeks left. In March, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to address the money needed for the unemployment insurance trust fund. Read more here.

APRIL 21 6 a.m. — Breaking news from overnight: President Trump says he will sign order to close borders to immigrants | In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States. Trump said the order will be put in place in order to protect the jobs of American citizens. Read the full story here.

APRIL 21 5:45 a.m. — Texas City ISD schedules in-person graduation at Moody Gardens for June 27 | The district noted that they are also finalizing dates and locations for prom. Read more here.

APRIL 21 5:07 a.m. — Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to virus | Conspiracy theories linking new 5G mobile networks and the coronavirus pandemic are fueling arson attacks on cell towers in Europe. Some 50 fires targeting cell towers and other equipment have been reported in Britain this month, and about 16 in the Netherlands. Attacks were also reported in Ireland, Cyprus and Belgium. Popular beliefs and conspiracy theories that wireless communications pose a threat have long been around. But the global spread of the virus at the same time that countries were rolling out fifth generation wireless technology has seen some of those false narratives amplified. (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 21 5:07 a.m. — Insulin maker offering free 90-day supply to patients financially impacted by pandemic | A pharmaceutical company is offering a free 90-day supply of insulin to anyone who lost their medical benefits from the coronavirus outbreak. Read the full story here.

APRIL 21 4 a.m. — Some US producers, states reopening amid political pressure | Boeing and at least one other heavy-equipment manufacturer in the U.S. are resuming production amid pressure from President Donald Trump to reopen the economy. And Georgia's Republican governor announced aggressive reopening plans starting at the end of this week. The moves come as other governors say there is not enough testing to keep the coronavirus in check. Boeing resumed production on Monday, as oil futures plunged below zero and stocks and Treasury yields dropped on Wall Street. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 21 4 a.m. — Coronavirus cancels Oktoberfest in Germany: This year’s Oktoberfest in Munich has been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of the world-famous annual celebration of beer, which was supposed to run from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, underlines expectations that the way back to normal life will be very long. The Oktoberfest typically draws about 6 million visitors every year to the packed festival grounds in Bavaria’s capital. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 21 3:30 a.m. — Fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money, ask for class action | The lawsuit claims baseball fans are stuck with expensive and unusable tickets during an economic crisis. Read more here.

APRIL 20 10:50 p.m. — United pilots volunteer to bring thousands of stranded Americans back home | Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the airline has flown 100 repatriation flights to bring back nearly 16,000 Americans. Read more here.

APRIL 20 10:30 p.m. — Oil has fallen to its lowest price in history, and Houston will have a lot of hard days, weeks and months ahead. Here's the full story with insight from industry experts.

APRIL 20 9:30 p.m. — In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

Trump said the order will be put in place in order to protect the jobs of American citizens.

It's not clear when the order will be signed or how long it will remain in effect.

APRIL 20 9:06 p.m. — On Monday, The Buckingham retirement community reported its second resident death related to COVID-19.

Two more staff members also tested positive.

There are currently seven residents and 13 staff members with the virus.

APRIL 20 7:06 p.m. — On Monday, The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported that there are 215 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 468 offenders who have tested positive.

There are 15,218 offenders on medical restriction who may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.

APRIL 20 6:15 p.m. — Galveston County reported 13 new cases, bringing the county's number to 468 positive COVID-19 cases. Fifteen people have recovered.

The county also reported two additional deaths.

A female, age range 81-90, passed away April 19. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

A male, age range 91 and older, passed away April 19. He had pre-existing medical conditions.

------

