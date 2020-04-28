Coronavirus updates: Harris County will no longer waive tolls beginning Wednesday

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines from around Houston, Texas for Tuesday, April 28.

APRIL 28 6:15 p.m. — It was nice while it lasted, but Harris County will no longer waive tolls, beginning Wednesday.

Harris County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to resume toll operations on county toll roads.

In order to protect its customers and employees, HCTRA will continue to maintain “hands-free” toll collection. More details

APRIL 28 6:05 p.m. — Calhoun County reported they have 30 cases, three deaths and 15 recoveries.

APRIL 28 5:55 p.m. — A North Carolina dog named Winston is the first canine to test positive for the coronavirus in the U.S.

Three human members of the pug's family got COVID-19 in March and are part of a study by Duke University. Now, researchers will include Winston in their study.

APRIL 28 5:02 p.m. — Brazoria County is reporting seven new recoveries and 12 new COVID-19 cases. Seven of the new cases are inmates.

The county also reported another COVID-19 related death.

Active Cases: 213

Recoveries: 257

Deaths: 6

Total Cases: 476

APRIL 28 3:15 p.m. — Houston's top doctor urged residents to continue to be cautious even as Texas begins to open up on Friday.

"The governor has made his decision but that doesn't mean we can let down our guard," said Houston Heath Authority Dr. David Persse. "Wear your mask. Social distance. Wash your hands. Take control of your future."

Mayor Turner echoed that plea, asking everyone to wear masks to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community.

APRIL 28 3:05 p.m. — The City of Houston reported four more COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the city's total to 50.

Fort Bend County and Montgomery counties each reported two news deaths Tuesday and Harris and Brazoria counties have one.

In the Greater Houston Area, 187 patients have lost their lives to COVID-19. Out of a total of 8,971 cases area-wide, 2,819 have recovered.

APRIL 28 1:15 p.m. — There's a heartbreaking story out of New York City after a top doctor who treated many COVID-19 patients died by suicide over the weekend.

Dr. Lorna Breen was the medical director of the emergency department at New \York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital who had recently returned to work after being treated for the coronavirus.

Dr. Breen's father said she was just doing her job and it killed her. He wants her remembered as a hero. Full story here.

APRIL 28 1:05 p.m. — There were more than 1,000,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States by Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 56,000 deaths and more than 111,000 recoveries in the U.S.

The global total of confirmed cases is more than 3 million, with 212,000 deaths and nearly 906,000 recovered.

For most, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

APRIL 28 12:55 p.m. — The Children's Museum Houston will NOT open Friday even though Gov. Abbott has given museums the green light.

The team at the Children's Museum say they're working hard behind the scenes to create a whole new experience

They hope to open before the end of May. In the meantime, you can continue to enjoy their Daily Virtual Learning Broadcast Schedule:

10:15 a.m. - Mr. O on Facebook

11:15 a.m. - Story Time on Instagram

12:15 p.m. - Educator Moment on Facebook

1:15 p.m. - Educator at Home on Instagram

3:15 p.m. - Tot*Tunes on YouTube

***For our Virtual Learning playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPZCH1CZOF9Ih-aVjyPldQecshkl_i3lP

APRIL 28 12:02 p.m. — Doctors are seeing some COVID-19 patients in their 30s and 40s who are having strokes.

Mount Sinai alone saw five strokes in two weeks in patients under 50 with no symptoms or mild symptoms. More details here.

APRIL 28 10:59 a.m. — Many businesses and organizations in Texas will begin to at least partially reopen on Friday, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. But the Houston Zoo will not be among them. Here's the tweet from KHOU 11 managing editor Bill Bishop: "The Houston Zoo says it is NOT part of Phase 1 to Open Texas. Consider it closed to the public until further notice."

APRIL 28 10:13 a.m. — US House of Representative will not return to Washington May 4 | Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md) on Tuesday announced to reporters that the US House of Representative will not return next week to Washington D.C. because of the coronavirus. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 28 10 a.m. — Germany cases uptick slightly after lockdown easing | Germany’s disease control center says the country’s rate of coronavirus infections has slightly increased but the number of new infections remains at a manageable level. Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute says the “R” factor -- the number of people infected by every person with COVID-19 -- is now 0.96. Authorities have said they want to try to keep it below 1 to keep the pandemic manageable for the health care system. It had been around 0.7 before Germany eased lockdown restrictions on April 20 to allow smaller businesses to open, while keeping social distancing in place. It’s too early to say whether that move has led to the increase. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 28 9:15 a.m. — Update from Harris County:

Strategy Includes Recruitment of Hundreds of Contact Tracers, Increased Public Testing Capacity, and Continued Tracking of the Disease and of Healthcare Capacity

Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a three-point framework designed to contain the spread of COVID-19 as a phased approach to reopen the economy across Texas begins to ramp up. The framework contains three key components, including increased tracing of positive cases, enhanced testing capacity, and continued efforts to ensure there is enough healthcare capacity to weather a spike in cases.

READ MORE HERE: Harris County unveils 3-step structure to help avoid second wave of coronavirus as Texas begins to reopen

APRIL 28 9:12 a.m. — Wall Street’s rally carries into 3rd day as economies reopen | Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street as nations and some U.S. states move toward reopening their economies from lockdowns made to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 was up 0.8% Tuesday and on track for its first three-day winning streak in a month. Markets are broadly higher in Europe and were mixed in Asia. Investors are also focusing on earnings reports that big U.S. companies will be reporting this week. Google parent Alphabet and Starbucks report their latest results after the closing bell. U.S. crude oil prices swung wildly again on concern about oversupply and a lack of storage space. (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 28 8:59 a.m. — Britain working on virus contact tracing app | An official says the British government’s virus contact tracing app will be ready in two to three weeks. Britain and many other countries are developing mobile apps to help reduce infections after they ease lockdown restrictions. The app will use Bluetooth signals to anonymously log when a user comes into close contact with others. The data is kept on devices. But if users later develop COVID-19 symptoms or get positive test result, they can choose to upload the data to a central server so those contacts can be alerted. (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 28 6:07 a.m. — New Zealand tames virus; France, Spain reveal lockdown exits | France and Spain, two of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, are to lay out a roadmap for lifting strict lockdown restrictions as European countries seek to restart their economies, while signs emerged the virus has been all but vanquished in New Zealand and Australia. But on the other side of the globe, Brazil is emerging as a potential new hotspot for infections. And new doubts were raised over whether Japan would be able to host the already postponed Olympic Games next year. In Europe and in the US, when to reopen schools is emerging as the latest flashpoint as officials seek to ease lockdown restrictions. (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 28 5:15 a.m. — The latest confirmed numbers from Texas and around the world: There are 3,052,245 million confirmed cases worldwide with 211,350 deaths and 896,669 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins at this time. The U.S. leads the world with 988,469 confirmed cases - we will likely break a million today. Texas Health and Human Services reports that as of early Monday afternoon (the latest update at this time), we have 25,297 COVID-19 cases in the state with 663 deaths and an estimated 11,170 recoveries. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 28 5 a.m. — Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer | President Donald Trump says states should “seriously consider” reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already have said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall. Trump made the comments Monday in a call with governors discussing how to reopen their economies, among other topics. Read more here.

APRIL 28 4:02 a.m. — Tokyo Olympics unrealistic without a vaccine? | The head of Japan’s medical association thinks it will be difficult to hold the Olympics without an effective coronavirus vaccine. Read more here.

APRIL 28 2:20 a.m. — Turkey sends protective equipment to the US | Turkey has dispatched a planeload of personal protective equipment to support the United States as it grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the medical equipment took off from an air base near the capital Ankara on Tuesday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. A top official said Turkey is sending 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters (528 gallons) of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 28 2:10 a.m. — The US reopening is coming, but 'normal' is still a ways off | Everyone wants to know when it will go back to normal. As some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, hopes are soaring that life as Americans knew it might be returning. But the plans emerging in many states indicate that “normal” is still a long way off. White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx says social distancing will be with us through the summer. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warns of a “different way of life” until there is a widely available vaccine — maybe not until next year. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says: “There is no return to yesterday in life.” (AP)

APRIL 28 12:52 a.m. — Fears of virus seem far away as stores reopen in rural US | Parts of the U.S. are starting to lift closures, and some of the quickest to reopen have been rural states like Montana, Vermont and Alaska. The effects of the pandemic in smaller, more remote towns can seem a world away from cities grappling with overwhelmed hospitals, packed morgues and economies pushed to the brink. The consequences of easing restrictions in rural communities won’t be fully known for some time, and health officials said they will be watching closely for any resurgence of infections. But in places like tiny Roundup, Montana, nonessential businesses are reopening and many think it's the right thing to do after weekslong stay-at-home orders. (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 28 12:20 a.m. — Cost makes nearly 1 in 10 leery of seeking COVID care | With some states gearing up to lift coronavirus restrictions, a new poll finds a potential obstacle to keeping new infections tamped down. Nearly 1 in 10 adults say cost would keep them from seeking treatment if they thought they were infected. The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey out Tuesday found that younger people, members of minority groups, people with less than a college degree, and those making less than $40,000 a year were more likely to say they would avoid seeking treatment. That could create a blind spot for governors trying to calibrate economic reopening plans to keep watch for potential virus flare-ups.

APRIL 27, 7:22 p.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has removed the $1,000 fine from her masks order after Gov. Greg Abbott said his executive order prevents the county from collecting fines. The judge released the following statement:

“Harris County is the epicenter for the Covid-19 crisis in Texas and face coverings are one of the only weapons we have to stop the spread of the virus and reopen safely. We have a face covering order today and we’ll still have a face covering order tomorrow. In practical terms, the governor’s order doesn’t change much because, like every order we’ve issued so far, we’d made it clear that the priority was education. The fine was there as a signal of how vital mask wearing is, and in many ways, the community got that message. It’s been disappointing to see folks politicize public health, and I hope this means they'll go back to focusing on health and safety instead of politics. As we have in the past, we will amend this order to conform with the governor’s.” Read more.

APRIL 27, 6:55 p.m.—The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said they have 325 employees, staff or contractors and 909 offenders who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Click here for more information.

APRIL 27, 5:40 p.m. — Galveston County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total in the county to 548.

There have been 24 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 287.

Two more people have died:

A female, age range 81-90, passed away April 23. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

A female, age range 71-80, passed away April 26. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

APRIL 27, 5:30 p.m. — Brazoria County reported that they have 464 cases, of which 209 are active and 250 have recovered. Five people have died.

APRIL 27, 5:21 p.m. — Kroger employees will wear masks in an effort to provide a safe environment for customers and store associates.

The grocery store provided masks for associates and also welcomed employees to bring their own suitable masks to work if they prefer.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.