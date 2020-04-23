Coronavirus updates: CDC director clarifies warning on winter wave of coronavirus

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines from around Houston, Texas for Thursday, April 23.

APRIL 23 5 a.m. — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should be prepared for a second wave of the coronavirus in the winter. On Tuesday, Dr. Robert Redfield told The Washington Post that the United States could see a flu epidemic and coronavirus epidemic at the same time, which could be more dire. He claimed two respiratory outbreaks would strain the country's healthcare system. Read more here.

APRIL 23 4:35 a.m. — World shares mixed after Wall Street rally as oil prices recover | World shares are mixed this morning after Wall Street rallied and oil prices recovered slightly from their recent plunge. Benchmark crude added $1.03 to $14.81 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The price of a barrel of U.S. oil to be delivered in June jumped 19% to settle at $13.78 on Wednesday. Read more here.

APRIL 23 3:31 a.m. — VA medical facilities struggle to cope with coronavirus | The Department of Veterans Affairs is struggling with shortages of workers at its health care facilities as it cares for veterans infected with the novel coronavirus. Read more here.

APRIL 22 10:15 p.m. — Risking a possible fine and jail time, Dallas salon owner says she will reopen on Friday | "We're about to lose everything and we haven't gotten any help, so I had to make a decision," owner Shelley Luther said. Get the full story here.

APRIL 22 9:06 p.m. — A world-renowned infectious disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine says he thinks we will see another spike in coronavirus cases later this year.

Dr. Peter Hotez, professor and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and the Co-director at Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development, took to Twitter to make the prediction.

He said it in a reply to a video in which the mayor of Las Vegas was talking about reopening casinos. In the video, Mayor Carolyn Goodman seemingly shirks the responsibility of safely reopening the public places. She says the responsibility lies with the individual companies.

Hotez said it's a situation he's seeing a lot of lately: "No one (is) taking ownership." Read more here.

APRIL 22 6:45 p.m. — Galveston County Health District is reporting 1 death, a woman age 81 to 90 years old with preexisting medical conditions. Officials said she died on April 14.

Officials are also reporting 12 new cases, bringing the county's total number to 491. There are also 11 new recoveries, 227 total for the county.

APRIL 22 5:05 p.m. — The Houston Police Officers Union has reached out to the Texas attorney general to ask if Judge Lina Hidalgo's face covering order is legal. HPOU President Joe Gamaldi called the order "draconian" and advised HPD officers to use "DISCRETION, DISCRETION, DISCRETION."

