Coronavirus updates: NBA teams start to reopen facilities, as plan for tests begins emerging

The latest COVID-19 numbers

As of Saturday morning: There are 3,955,484 million confirmed cases worldwide. There are 275,179 deaths reported worldwide and 1,332,023 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins at this time. The U.S. leads the world with 1,283,929 confirmed cases.

As of Friday afternoon: Texas Health and Human Services reports 36,609 COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,004 deaths and an estimated 19,197 recoveries. There are 7,594 confirmed cases in Houston and Harris County combined. You can view the chart of daily new case reports below for Harris County and Houston combined.

MAY 9 6:42 a.m. — The NBA took tiny steps toward a return to normalcy Friday, as a small number of practice facilities reopened for workouts and at least one team received permission from the league to test players and staff for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took part in a teleconference with members of the National Basketball Players Association on Friday night. Silver, according to a person familiar with the call's details, told players that the league is still aiming to hold full best-of-seven playoff series should the season resume and that playing without fans is an obvious possibility. Read more here.

MAY 9 6:35 a.m. — Hawaii on Friday reported no new case of the coronavirus for the first time in nearly two months.

The state Department of Health said the number of positive cases remained at 629. The last time there was no new case was on March 13, when Hawaii had just two cases total. Read more here.

MAY 8 9:48 p.m. — Roy Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 75.

MAY 8 7:20 p.m. — KHOU 11 Investigates uncovered that while the state has begun to reopen, DWI and drug cases have surged in Harris County. In the first week of reopening, daily DWIs in Harris County are up 50% from the stay-at-home month of April. Meanwhile, the daily average of cases from May 1 to May 7 compared to April showed drug cases filed were up 51%. There’s been a 19% increase in overall criminal charges per day compared to April. More details here.

MAY 8 6:33 p.m. — The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House, according to internal government emails obtained by The Associated Press. More here.

MAY 8 5:46 p.m. — Houston Astros fans have a new way to rep their favorite team while also supporting coronavirus relief efforts.

Official Houston Astros face masks are now available at Astros.com/Together for $15, and the net proceeds will go to the Astros Foundation.

The masks handcrafted from recycled Astros t-shirts and jerseys.

The teams is expected to make 9,000 masks.

MAY 8 5:27 p.m. — Galveston County Health District confirmed a woman over age 91 has passed away from coronavirus, bringing the area death toll to 29.

She had pre-existing medical conditions and died Friday.

Officials said 676 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, and 254 of those cases have been linked to long-term care facilities. In fact, 26 county deaths were tied to such facilities.

At least 397 recoveries have been reported.

MAY 8 5:14 p.m. — Galveston is making a few changes at its beaches to encourage better social distancing. Beginning Sunday at 9 p.m. five beach access points will be closed to visitors. Closures include:

AP#7 Sunny Beach

AP#10 Hershey Beach

AP#16 13 Mile Road

AP#18 16 Mile Road

AP #36 Salt Cedar

MAY 8 3:26 p.m. — The Miss America pageant will not be happening this year due coronavirus concerns, the organization announced Friday. The pageant will resume next year, which will be its 100th anniversary. Read more here.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.