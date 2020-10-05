Coronavirus updates: Dr. Fauci, 2 others from White House task force in quarantine

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines and updates for Sunday, May 10.

We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get the latest updates and top headlines in our live blog below.

This morning's top headlines

Get the latest COVID-19 headlines anytime by texting FACTS to 713-526-1111 or checking khou.com/coronavirus

The latest COVID-19 numbers

As of Sunday morning: There are 4,044,198 million confirmed cases worldwide. There are 279,609 deaths reported worldwide (approx. 4,000 more than the previous day) and 1,381,527 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins at this time. The U.S. leads the world with 1,309,541 confirmed cases, up by nearly 30,000 from the previous day.

As of its Saturday afternoon update, Texas Health and Human Services reports 37,860 COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,049 deaths and an estimated 20,141 recoveries. There are 7,594 confirmed cases in Houston and Harris County combined. You can view the chart of daily new case reports below for Harris County and Houston combined.

Latest COVID-19 updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MAY 9 9:22 p.m. — Two correctional officers with the Texas prison system have died, possibly due to the coronavirus.

Officers Maria Mendez, 59, and Jesse Bolton, 62, died this week, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said this evening. Their deaths are being investigated if their linked to COVID-19.

Seven TDCJ employees have died due to the virus.

Mendez, an 11-year veteran with the department, died this morning after she was hospitalized with shortness of breath and a cough and fever on April 12 and tested positive for the virus. Three days later, she was moved to intensive care and placed on a ventilator. She most recently worked in the Wynne Unit in Huntsville.

Bolton was hospitalized May 6 with stroke-like symptoms at a Huntsville hospital. He originally tested negative for COVID-19 but a second test was positive. He died Friday afternoon. Bolton worked with TDCJ for 12 years and most recently worked at the Eastham Unit east of Madisonville.

“Losing any employee is difficult, but learning of two deaths in a single day is unthinkable,” said Bryan Collier, executive director of TDCJ. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire agency are with all the family and friends of both Officers Mendez and Bolton.”

There are 587 employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for the virus. Another 1,427 prisoners have tested positive.

MAY 9 8:19 p.m. — South Korea's capital has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of coronavirus infections were linked to club goers who went out last weekend as the country relaxed social distancing guidelines.

MAY 9 7:28 p.m. — After closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across the nation, including two in Utah, with limited offerings and services. Visitor centers and campgrounds remain largely shuttered at Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef, but visitors are welcome at some of the site. Here's what you need to know if you plan to visit a national park.

---

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.