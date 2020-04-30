Coronavirus updates: 7th area COVID-19 testing site to open in Greenspoint area

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines and updates for Thursday, April 30.

Tomorrow, May 1, is reopening day: Texas will begin reopening its economy. In case you missed it, here are the Phase One rules for reopening malls, churches, movie theaters in Texas. If Phase one goes well - without a spike in COVID-19 cases - Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will move on to Phase 2 of reopening Texas on May 18. Read more here.

APRIL 30 7:45 p.m. — Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced the area's seventh COVID-19 testing site will launch in the Greenspoint area.

Jackson Lee will make the announcement on Friday.

APRIL 30 5:05 p.m. — Health officials are taking a new approaching at tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus: monitoring the city’s wastewater.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus is discarded through people's waste. So, the Houston Health Department has partnered with Rice University to test for the presence of COVID-19.

From there, health officials can estimate what percentage of people in surrounding neighborhoods may be infected. More details.

APRIL 30 3:40 p.m. — As Houston businesses begin reopening Friday, city leaders admit it won't be possible to police all of them to make sure they're following the rules.

They're counting on businesses to voluntarily comply with the 25% occupancy rules and urge customers to avoid places that don't.

"It's going to be difficult to enforce," Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said. "Personal responsibility is going to be huge."

Pena said they will issue citations to businesses that don't comply. He said only nine have been handed out since the closures began in March.

APRIL 30 3:30 p.m. — The City of Houston will resume normal operations on June 1, Mayor Turner announced Thursday. Municipal courts and libraries will remain closed till then and all city-sponsored and permitted events are canceled through May.

APRIL 30 3:10 p.m. — Mayor Sylvester Turner says four more Houstonians have passed away from COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 56.

Here's what we know about the patients:

White male, 60s, other health issues

Black male, 60s, other health issues

Hispanic female, 80s, other health issues

Hispanic female, 80s, no other health issues

Mayor Turner said even though we've flattened the curve, there are still cases out there so don't get complacent.

"Like a fire, you can extinguish flames, but it continues to smolder," Turner said. "If you don’t social distance, it’s like adding fuel to the fire. It can come back and come back with a vengeance."

APRIL 30 2:55 p.m. — NASCAR announced Thursday it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March. More details and race schedule

APRIL 30 2:40 p.m. — You've probably seen the photos of doctors and nurses with painful-looking red marks on their faces from wearing masks for long periods of time. They're battle scars in the war on COVID-19.

Now that so many of us are wearing masks, Baylor College of Medicine's College of Dermatology has some tips to avoid skin irritation and acne. Read more.

APRIL 30 2:18 p.m. — Texas colleges and universities began announcing their plans to reopen in the fall. The list includes Texas A&M University, Texas Tech, Baylor and Rice. We've got a running list of plans for state colleges here.

APRIL 30 2:03 p.m. — Amenities at Houston parks will remain closed as Texas begins to slowly reopen Friday. Playgrounds, splash pads and basketball hoops are closed through the end of May. But that doesn’t mean city parks will be closed. More here from Houston's Parks and Rec director.

APRIL 30 1:03 p.m. — Harris County will hire more than 40 contact tracers, or disease detectives, to help control the spread of coronavirus as businesses begin to reopen. The fight against the novel coronavirus has completely changed the way epidemiologists do their jobs. Read more here.

APRIL 30 1 p.m. — BACK FOR THIRDS: Houston ISD and Houston Food Bank will be collaborating for a third mass food distribution event Saturday at NRG Stadium. The site is expected to distribute 10,000 food packages — each weighing 80 to 100 pounds — in about five hours. To accommodate the increase, the site will open from 2 to 7 p.m.

APRIL 30 12:53 p.m. — Memorial City Mall confirms it will not be reopening tomorrow, but some restaurants will be and contact-free curbside service will be available for shoppers. Find out which malls will be reopening tomorrow and under which restrictions here.

APRIL 30 12:18 p.m. — Macy's is planning to reopen dozens of stores on Monday in states that have loosened coronavirus restrictions.

The company's Chief Executive Jeff Gennette told The Wall Street Journal that he expects all of the company's roughly 775 stores to reopen in the next six weeks, assuming COVID-19 infection rates taper off and local governments allow businesses to reopen. Read more here.

APRIL 30 11:40 a.m. — Fauci warns states against 'tempting' a coronavirus rebound | The nation’s top infectious disease expert says new cases of the coronavirus are a certainty as states begin to roll back restrictions. Dr. Anthony Fauci also says states need to proceed carefully as they take steps to reopen businesses and allow greater freedom of movement. Fauci tells NBC's “Today” show that “we will get blips ... there's no doubt.” He says it's critical to make sure states “have in place the capability of identifying, isolating and contact tracing individuals.” And Fauci is urging states that don’t have that capability to go very slowly. He worries about getting into ”a situation where you’re really tempting a rebound." (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 30 10:49 a.m. — City of Houston municipal courts extends suspension of all jury duty, trials, hearings through May. Courts will not resume until June 1. Get the details from the city right here.

APRIL 30 10:10 a.m. — Students, and football, are expected to return to College Station and Lubbock this fall. Texas A&M intends to reopen its 11 university campuses for the fall semester and be ready for football, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp told the system's presidents in a phone call Thursday morning. Texas Tech University has also announced that it plans to resume on-campus classes in the fall. Both schools said they are drawing up precautions to keep students safe while bringing them back to campus. Read more here.

APRIL 30 9:40 a.m. — Update from HISD on food distribution: HISD hosts mass food distribution at NRG on Saturday | 25 new campus sites also announced for week of May 4

April 30, 2020 – Food distribution efforts led by the Houston Independent School District in partnership with the Houston Food Bank will continue this Saturday at NRG Stadium and next week at 25 campus sites throughout the district.

The Saturday event at NRG is the third mass community food distribution. The site is expected to distribute 10,000 food packages — each weighing 80 to 100 pounds — in about five hours. To accommodate the increase, the site will open from 2 to 7 p.m.

Distribution again will be held in the NRG yellow lot, and attendees must enter via the yellow lot main entrance off South Main Street.

APRIL 30 9:03 a.m. — US intel: Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory | U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the new coronavirus was “not manmade or genetically modified" but say they are still examining whether the origins of the pandemic trace to contact with infected animals or an accident at a Chinese lab. Read the full story here. (AP)

APRIL 30 8:59 a.m. — Stocks slam on brakes as dismal economic data piles higher | Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Thursday as more grim news piles up about the damage that lockdowns related to the coronavirus are causing the global economy. The S&P 500 was down 1.1%. European markets were also lower. The U.S. government reported more than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week and that consumer spending plunged 7.5% in March. The U.S. economic crisis is shaping up to be the worst since the 1930s. Meanwhile new data came out showing that the European economy contracted by a record 3.8% in the first three months of the year. (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 30 7:33 a.m. — New jobs numbers out this morning: 30 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit | More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s. Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is more people than live in the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined, and it’s by far the worst string of layoffs on record. It adds up to more than one in six American workers. (AP) Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 30 6:15 a.m. — The latest confirmed numbers from Texas and around the world: There are 3,207,248 million confirmed cases worldwide with 227,971 deaths and 984,161 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins at this time. The U.S. leads the world with 1,040,488 confirmed cases. Texas Health and Human Services reports that as of early Wednesday afternoon (the latest update at this time), we have 27,054 COVID-19 cases in the state with 732 deaths and an estimated 12,507 recoveries. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 30 6 a.m. — Surf's down in California: Governor will close beaches | A memo sent to California's police chiefs says Gov. Gavin Newsom intends to close all beaches and state parks starting Friday in the wake of a weekend that saw a crush of people at open seashores. The head of the California Police Chiefs Association sent the bulletin to members on Wednesday, saying the governor plans to announce the order on Thursday. A message to the governor's office seeking comment wasn't immediately returned. The order comes as some communities reopen their beaches and pressure is building to cautiously begin easing stay-at-home restrictions that have throttled the state's economy and kept millions at home. (AP) Read more here.

APRIL 30 1 a.m. — Greta Thunberg's foundation donates $100K to fight coronavirus | Climate activist Greta Thunberg is launching a campaign with a Danish foundation to help finance the U.N. childrens’ agency’s emergency program to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Thunberg said in a statement that “like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child-rights crisis” that will affect youngsters now and in the long-term, especially the most vulnerable. She urged people everywhere “to step up and join me in support of UNICEF’s vital work to save children’s lives, to protect health and continue education.” The campaign is being launched with $100,000 from the Greta Thunberg Foundation and $100,000 from Denmark’s Human Act Foundation. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 30 12:28 a.m. — Dogs are being trained to smell COVID-19 on people | Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) are trying to discover if dogs can smell whether someone has COVID-19. It could potentially cut down on community spread of the virus by identifying patients who may be asymptomatic -- those who have the disease but are not showing symptoms. Read more here.

APRIL 29 11 p.m. — South Korea reports four new coronavirus cases, lowest in about two months | South Korea has reported four more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the first time that its daily jump has marked below five in about two months. The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Thursday that the additional figures took the country’s total to 10,765 with 247 deaths. It says 9,059 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine. It says the four new cases are all imported ones and that there were no newly reported cases of local infections. Local media said it’s the first time for South Korea to have no daily increase of local infections since Feb. 15. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 29 10:30 p.m. — Texas Army National Guard helping state's fight against COVID-19 | Texans are seeing Texas Army National Guard soldiers across the state, including at dozens of COVID-19 testing sites. Where to get tested and how it works remain top questions for many of you. A KHOU 11 team was allowed to get a closer look at a drive-through facility set up in the parking lot of the Delmar-Tusa Sports Complex in Houston where the National Guard is helping with traffic control and COVID-19 testing. Read/watch the full story here.

APRIL 29 10:30 p.m. — Conroe HOA apologizes to family after calling 4-year-old girl's artwork 'unsightly articles' | It didn't take long for people to fall in love with 4-year-old Giuliana and her colorful artwork on the windows of her home in Conroe. "We really didn't expect that much attention over it," Andrea, Giuliana's mother, said. First Service Residential Homeowners Association said her daughter's artwork was classified as "unsightly articles" and said it needed to be taken down. Read the full follow-up story here.

APRIL 29 10 p.m. — Many Japanese defy appeals to stay home to curb virus | Under Japan’s coronavirus state of emergency, people have been asked to stay home. Many are not. Some still have to commute to their jobs despite risks of infection, while others are dining out, picnicking in parks and crowding into grocery stores with scant regard for social distancing. Nobody is breaking the law, and business almost as usual is the message they are getting from the government. Wary of wrecking the economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has rejected the idea of European-style hard lockdowns. Experts say a sense of urgency is missing, thanks to mixed messaging from the government and a lack of incentives to stay home. Read more national/world updates here.

APRIL 29 10 p.m. — NYPD called after overwhelmed funeral home stores bodies on ice in rented trucks | Police were called to a Brooklyn neighborhood Wednesday after a funeral home overwhelmed by the coronavirus resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks, and a passerby complained about the smell, officials said. Investigators who responded to a 911 call found that the home had rented four trucks to hold about 50 corpses, according to a law enforcement official. No criminal charges were brought and the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home was cited for failing to control the odors. The home was able to obtain a larger, refrigerated truck later in the day, the official said. Read more here.

APRIL 29 9:53 p.m. — Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises | Scientists have announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus — an experimental drug that can speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients — in a major medical advance that comes as the economic gloom caused by the scourge deepens in the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. government says it is working to make the medication available to patients as quickly as possible. Read more here.

APRIL 29 8:53 p.m. — President Donald Trump said Wednesday the federal government’s coronavirus social distancing guidelines will be “fading out” when they expire Thursday, counting on states taking charge as they pivot to reopening.

The administration says the cautionary guidance issued 45 days ago has been incorporated into recommendations given to the states on how they can begin gradually easing restrictions and reopening their economies. Read more here.

APRIL 29 8:13 p.m. — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which oversees the state's prison system, reports its latest COVID-19 positives:

381 employees, staff or contractors

1,050 prisoners

Five employees and 12 prisoners have died as a result of the virus.

Forty-six employees and 156 prisoners have recovered.

APRIL 29 6:26 p.m. — Galveston beaches will reopen Friday while still encouraging social distancing among beachgoers who aren't from the same household. All beaches will be open seven days a week under normal hours. Beaches were closed back on March 17 due to COVID-19.

APRIL 29 5:25 p.m. — University of St. Thomas Houston will reopen its campus in the fall for onsite classes.

UST President Richard Ludwick said safety will be the top priority and they are preparing for every contingency.

“Our faculty, staff and students have risen to the challenge of online delivery through the summer, but now we’re looking forward to getting our community back together on campus,” Ludwick said. “This pandemic has been especially hard on our students.”

Ludwick said students who don’t feel ready to return to the classroom will be accommodated.

UST will also begin offering free tuition for three new associate degree programs for the fall semester, designed to help those in hard hit sectors in Houston develop skills in thriving career fields, Ludwick said.

