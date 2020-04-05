Coronavirus updates: 15 kids hospitalized in NYC with condition that could be linked to COVID-19

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines and updates for Tuesday, May 5.

HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fifteen children have been hospitalized in New York City with symptoms consistent with a rare disease possibly linked to the coronavirus, CBS NEWS reports. Get the latest updates and top headlines in our live blog below.

Today's top headlines

The latest numbers

As of early Tuesday: There are 3,598,324 million confirmed cases worldwide, an increase of about 50,000 since yesterday's update. There are 251,832 deaths reported worldwide and 1,171,569 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins at this time. The U.S. leads the world with 1,180,634 confirmed cases. Texas Health and Human Services reports that as of Monday afternoon we had 32,332 COVID-19 cases in the state with 884 deaths and an estimated 16,090 recoveries. There are 6,967 confirmed cases in Houston and Harris County combined as of Monday's last update. You can view the chart of daily new case reports below for Harris County and Houston combined:

Latest COVID-19 updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MAY 5 11:15 a.m. — Fifteen children between the ages of 2 and 15 have been hospitalized in New York City with symptoms consistent with a rare disease possibly linked to the coronavirus. Health officials said the illness has features of Kawasaki disease, a serious illness first noted in children with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. "A pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, recently reported by authorities in the United Kingdom, is also being observed among children and young adults in New York City and elsewhere in the United States," said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner of the New York City Health Department's Division of Disease Control, in a public letter to colleagues. Read more at CBSNEWS.com

MAY 5 10:40 a.m. — From the Texas Tribune and #HTownRush: Texas schools weigh the odds of students returning for fall start to 2020-2021 school year | It's way too early to know how COVID-19 cases will trend over the next few months, but school leaders are trying to draw up preliminary plans. Read more here and watch this morning's report.

MAY 5 9:12 a.m. — Pet Pantry: Houston Humane Society will give out free pet food today for #GivingTuesdayNow | Times are tough for many Houston families and keeping food on the table can be a challenge. So can feeding their pets. That's why The Houston Humane Society is planning another free drive-thru Pet Pantry on this Giving Tuesday. The #GivingTuesdayNow event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Humane Society in the 14700 block of Almeda. Read more here.

MAY 5 8:53 a.m. — Another 1,700 virus deaths reported in NY nursing homes | New York state is now reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it’s protected vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic. At least 4,813 residents with confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 have died at 351 of New York’s 613 nursing homes since March 1. That's according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration’s new list released late Monday that includes the reported number of both confirmed and presumed deaths as of Sunday evening. Nursing home residents have made up roughly one-fourth to one-fifth of the state’s official tally of fatalities. (AP) View more national/world updates here.

MAY 5 8:07 a.m. — US trade gap rises to $44.4 billlion as virus slams commerce | The U.S. trade deficit rose in March as the coronavirus outbreak battered America's trade with the world. The gap between what the United States sells and what it buys abroad rose 11.6% in March to $44.4 billion from $39.8 billion in February. U.S. exports fell 9.6% to $187.7 billion on plunging orders for cars, auto parts and industrial machines. Imports fell 6.2% to $232.2 billion. Read more here.

MAY 5 8 a.m. — Poll: Americans oppose reopening businesses during outbreak | A new Washington Port-University of Maryland poll claims Americans are widely against reopening restaurants, stores and other businesses. The poll said that most people, 82 percent, were against reopening movie theaters. Reopening gyms (79 percent opposition), dine-in restaurants and nail salons (both 74 percent) followed close behind.

This comes as several states are starting to lifting restrictions that helped prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Washington Post said the interviews of 1,005 random adults for the poll were conducted between April 28 and May 3. View more national/world updates here.

MAY 5 7 a.m. — Pfizer and BioNTech test COVID-19 vaccine on people | For the first time, Pfizer and BioNTech announced the first U.S. participants have been dosed with a possible coronavirus vaccine. Individuals in Germany were tested last week. It was part of Phase 1/2 in clinical trials for the BNT162 vaccine program. The Phase 1/2 study is designed to determine the safety, immunogenicity and optimal dose level of four mRNA vaccine candidates evaluated in a single, continuous study.

"With our unique and robust clinical study program underway, starting in Europe and now the U.S., we look forward to advancing quickly and collaboratively with our partners at BioNTech and regulatory authorities to bring a safe and efficacious vaccine to the patients who need it most," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer. View more national/world updates here.

MAY 5 5:44 a.m. — Port Arthur woman says she tested positive twice for COVID-19, awaiting third set of results | Health officials are still trying to learn more about the coronavirus, but there's still uncertainty. One Port Arthur woman says she was asymptomatic but tested positive for COVID-19 twice. She's now waiting for her third set of test results. Read the full story here.

MAY 5 5:05 a.m. — Projected US coronavirus death toll doubles to 134,000, including 3,600 Texans | As states begin to reopen and social distancing guidelines are relaxed, it can be hard to keep up with all the numbers. However, there’s one man in Houston who is: Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine. "The models say we need to go into June with social distancing in order to go back into what’s called containment mode," Hotez said. A new model was released for the first time since states started reopening. It shows the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. doubling to 134,475 by August 4. In Texas, the projection is 3,632. That’s all according to researchers at The Institute for Health Metrics at the University of Washington. Read more here.

MAY 5 3:37 a.m. — White House blocking entire coronavirus task force from testifying to Congress | A White House memo to congressional committees says no member of the administration’s coronavirus task force can agree to testify on Capitol Hill unless the invitation is expressly approved by the president’s chief of staff. Democrats bristled at the rule as a crimp on their ability to gather detailed information about the nation’s response to the pandemic. Read more here.

MAY 5 3:15 a.m. — South Korea has low daily increase as sports resume | South Korea has reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since Feb. 18 as the country restarts professional sports and prepares to reopen schools. The three fresh infections and two more virus-related deaths bring South Korea's totals to 10,804 cases and 254 fatalities. Infections have slowed over the past month amid tightened border controls and waning transmissions in the worst-hit city of Daegu, which reported zero new cases on Tuesday. Schools will reopen in phase starting with high school seniors on May 13. The pro baseball season started without fans in the stands, while soccer will kick off under similar conditions on Friday. View more national/world updates here.

MAY 5 12:36 a.m. — Nearly every major US airline now requires face masks | Two more U.S. airlines have joined the list while Air Canada is adding required pre-boarding temperature checks. Read more here.

MAY 4 11:10 p.m. — Texas sets record for largest gain of COVID–19 cases over a two-day period since pandemic began | Over the first weekend of May 2020, Texas health officials reported the greatest two consecutive day gains in the number of new COVID–19 cases, with more than 2,000 new cases added on May 2 and May 3. There were 1,293 new cases of the virus reported Saturday. That’s the second greatest single day gain since the pandemic began. On April 10, the state recorded 1,441 new cases. (KVUE) Read the full story here

MAY 4 11 p.m. — Odessa SWAT team responds to 'Open Texas' demonstration, protesters arrested | Get Texas reopened – that's the demand from people across West Texas Monday. Businesses mandated to remain closed, are now open. That includes the Big Daddy Zane's Bar in West Odessa. A rally in support of the business spurred the response of the Odessa SWAT team. Get the full story here.

MAY 4 8:27 p.m. — FREE MASKS: Texas Sen. Carol Alvarado has partnered was several local organizations for free mask distribution sites in the Houston area this week. The masks will be available via drive-thru at five different locations across town starting Tuesday.

MAY 5: BakerRipley Cleveland Campus in Pasadena from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

MAY 6: BakerRipley East Aldine Campus in Aldine from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

BakerRipley East Aldine Campus in Aldine from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. MAY 7: Praise Christian Center World Outreach in Channelview from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

MAY 9: South Houston City Hall from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

MAY 10: Harris County Pct. 6 Constable's Office (5900 Canal St.) in Magnolia from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

MAY 4 5:40 p.m. — The Houston Health Department reported 84 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Houston's total to 3,992.

There were also six additional deaths, bringing the total to 75. All had underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s, died April 8

Woman in her 90s, died April 19

Man in his 90s, died April 20

Man in his 80s, died April 20

Woman in her 80s, died April 23

Man older than 100, died April 26

MAY 4 5:35 p.m. — The Houston Health Department is keeping its promise by providing more testing sites to Houston's most vulnerable communities.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the department are bringing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the Hobby Airport area and extending operations at their Sunnyside site.



A free mobile test site will open at Daniel Ortiz Middle School, 6767 Telephone Road, from May 5 through May 9.



The Sunnyside mobile test site at Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., will extend testing through May 9. Click here to find more testing sites in the Houston area.

The department will relocate its mobile unit to the Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua, from May 5 through May 9.

Last week, the mobile until was at the Kashmere Multi-Service Center and will relocate May 12-16 to the Third Ward Multi-Service Center.

MAY 4 3:08 p.m. — Montgomery County Public Health confirms a man in his 70s has died from coronavirus while in the hospital. It wasn't specified whether the victim had underlying health conditions.

It's the 15th county death to be reported.

As of Monday, 640 county residents have tested positive for the virus and 55 have been hospitalized. Heath officials there 462 active cases and 163 people have made a full recovery.

MAY 4 2:22 p.m. — Seven residents and one employee at the Windsong Care Center-Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazoria County officials. At the moment, on resident is hospitalized while the remaining six are in isolation at the nursing home.

Texas public health officials are working with the nursing home to help contain the spread of COVID-19 within the facility. They've started testing all residents and employees. No visitors are allowed at the nursing home at this time.

MAY 4 11:30 a.m. — Blue Angels to salute Houston area frontline workers with a flyover on Wednesday | The Blue Angels will fly over Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and New Orleans this week, the squadron confirmed on its official Twitter account. The Blue Angels flyover is planned for Wednesday, May 6. This will be the first of two planned flyovers in the Houston area this week as this Friday, May 8, a collection of rare and vintage aircraft will also fly over parts of town. Read more here.

MAY 4 10:10 a.m. — US to rein in flood of virus blood tests after lax oversight | The Food and Drug Administration is pulling back a policy that has allowed scores of coronavirus blood tests to reach the U.S. market without first providing proof that they worked. The move Monday follows criticism by doctors, lab specialists and others who say the lack of oversight has created a Wild West of unregulated tests. Under the new policy, companies with tests kits for sale will be required to submit information on their test's accuracy within 10 days. The blood tests are designed to show who has had a coronavirus infection in the past and may have some immunity. (AP) Read more national and world updates here.

MAY 4 9:35 a.m. — President Trump raises COVID-19 fatality projection to as high as 100,000 | (CBS NEWS) Now that the U.S. has surpassed 60,000 COVID-19 deaths, the lower end of what President Trump had said he thought the U.S. could see, he is now predicting up to 100,000 will die. Late last month, he said, "If you look at what original projections were — 2.2 million — we're probably heading to 60,000, 70,000." At a virtual town hall hosted by Fox News Sunday evening, Mr. Trump said, "We're going to lose anywhere from 75-, 80- to 100,000 people. That's a horrible thing," though he feels U.S. projections are on the low side compared to other countries. He urged schools and universities to begin again normally in the fall. "I want them to go back," he said. "We have to get our country back. Yeah, I don't want to do this forever."

Mr. Trump also criticized governors who are taking a cautious approach to reopening their states. He slammed Virginia for plans to remain closed until mid-June. He also criticized Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, accusing her of asking for nothing during the conference calls he holds with governors and then later complaining publicly about his administration.

MAY 4 9:10 a.m. — Carnival planning to 'phase in' resumption of cruises starting with Galveston, Miami | Carnival Cruises announced this morning a plan to "phase in" cruise service again starting with ships in Galveston, Miami and Port Canaveral. Service out of other ports, however, will now be halted until at least Aug. 31. Read more here.

MAY 4 9 a.m. — Macy's reopens its Houston stores | The locations in our area are among 68 planned to reopen nationwide today. The company hopes all can reopen within the next six weeks.

MAY 4 8:13 a.m. — Park ranger trying to encourage social distancing gets shoved into Lake Austin | A video has surfaced online showing a park ranger being pushed into Lake Austin at Commons Ford Metropolitan Park. The ranger was approaching the crowd because they were unlawfully drinking and smoking in the park, according to an arrest affidavit. In the video, you can see the ranger speaking to the crowd of people and asking them to keep six feet of distance from each other. Read more here and see the video.

MAY 4 7:20 a.m. — J.Crew files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy | J.Crew is the first national U.S. retailer to file for bankruptcy protection since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, the company said it filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Virginia. J.Crew also said the company's lenders will convert about $1.65 billion of the company's debt into equity. Read more here.

MAY 4 6:12 a.m. — 'The virus has not left our city' | Houston mayor, experts urge caution as businesses reopen this weekend - Infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez says people are "relaxing social distancing to a much greater extent than we thought" and warns of a second COVID-19 wave. As Texas wraps up its first full weekend of partial reopening, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner is urging caution. "Don't act as if this virus is gone," Turner said. "The virus hasn't left our city." Read more/watch report here.

MAY 4 5:12 a.m. — Hello, justice, do you hear me? Supreme Court meets by phone | It's a morning of firsts for the Supreme Court, the first time audio of the court's arguments will be heard live by the world and the first arguments by telephone. The changes are a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has made holding courtroom sessions unsafe, especially with six justices aged 65 or older and at risk of getting seriously sick from the virus. (AP) Read more here.

MAY 4 5 a.m. — Donor gives employees at hospital $1 million for bonuses | An anonymous donor has gifted their local hospital $1 million, designating the funds to go entirely to the staff, from floor cleaners to nurses. This means $800 bonuses this month for staff at Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, California. Nursing supervisor Amy Loudon says she’s amazed at the generosity of a stranger, and especially appreciative it’s being shared with everyone on their team, working throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Read more national and world updates here.

MAY 4 4:45 a.m. — DHS report: China hid virus' severity to hoard supplies | U.S. officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak — and how contagious the disease is — to stock up on medical supplies. That's according to U.S. intelligence documents obtained by The Associated Press. Read the full report here.

MAY 4 4 a.m. — Russia sees steady rise in virus cases | Russian officials are reporting a steady rise in the number of the new coronavirus infections that raises pressure on the nation’s healthcare system. The government’s headquarters dealing with the outbreak reported more than 10,500 new cases Monday, including nearly 6,000 in Moscow. That has brought the nation’s total to over 145,000, including almost 1,400 deaths. The number of cases has risen quickly over the past few days, fueling concerns that the nation’s hospitals could be overwhelmed. Authorities have charged that broader testing has contributed to a surge. Read more national and world updates here.

MAY 4 3:56 a.m. — COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee | Hundreds of people are rolling up their sleeves in countries across the world to be injected with experimental vaccines that might stop COVID-19, spurring hope — maybe unrealistic — that an end to the pandemic may arrive sooner than anticipated. About 100 research groups are pursuing vaccines with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start. It’s a crowded field, but researchers say that only increases the odds that a few might overcome the many obstacles that remain. (AP) Read more here.

MAY 4 3 a.m. — Greece gradually lifts 42-day lockdown | Greece has begun gradually lifting its restrictive measures after a 42-day lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. As of Monday morning, Greeks are no longer restricted as to why they can leave their homes, and don’t need to send an SMS or carry a self-written permit justifying being outdoors. The first businesses have also opened as part of what authorities have said will be a staggered re-opening of the economy. Hair salons, barber shops and stores selling books, sporting goods, stationary, and other items can now open, albeit with strict hygiene and social distancing measures in place. Read more national and world updates here.

MAY 4 2 a.m. — Many Italians get back to work as lockdown eases | Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem infections. Around the country, construction sites and manufacturing operations resumed, and restaurants and gelaterie scrubbed their floors in preparation for take-out service. Sit-down service in bars and restaurants, as well as the reopening of commercial shops and hairdressers is still several weeks off and dependent on the implementation of social distancing and hygiene measures. Italians were told to wear masks in closed spaces and public transport. Read more national and world updates here.

MAY 3 10:40 p.m. — Houston retail stores welcome customers back inside | For the last two months, the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 also stopped a lot of businesses. But on Friday, retailers were permitted to open at 25% capacity. “It’s been really nice to have our clients come into the store and to let us know they were waiting for this day,” Carlos Peraza said. Read more here.

MAY 3 8 p.m. — Beautiful weather draws large crowds to Texas beaches as they reopen this weekend | The beautiful beach weather this weekend has drawn thousands to the water once again. Visitors undeterred by the possibility of viral spread waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic to get to the sand on Surfside. And they flocked to the boardwalk on Galveston Island. “My concern is what’s happening in Galveston is what’s happening elsewhere across Southeast Texas, is that people are relaxing social distancing to a much greater extent than I would thought they might given to the limited opening of the economy," said Baylor College of Medicine dean Peter Hotez, M.D. Read more/watch the story.

MAY 3 7:20 p.m. — President Donald Trump says he believes a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year.

Trump also says the U.S. government is putting its “full power and might” behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Trump commented Sunday night during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News Channel.

Trump sat inside the Lincoln Memorial and fielded questions from two Fox hosts, as well as from people who submitted questions over Fox’s social media platforms.

Trump responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from COVID-19 by saying: “We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year.”

He also said his administration was pushing hard for remdesivir.

U.S. public health officials have said a vaccine is probably a year to 18 months away. But Dr. Anthony Fauci said in late April that it's conceivable, if a vaccine is developed soon, it could be in wide distribution as soon as January.

MAY 3 5:31 p.m. — Galveston County Health District reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 636. The county also has 344 total recoveries.

Of Galveston County’s 636 cases, 232 are tied to long-term care facilities

MAY 3 5:00 p.m. — Brazoria County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases today. The county reports 6 deaths, 271 active cases, 274 recoveries and 551 total cases.

----

