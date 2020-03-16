HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MARCH 16 3:52 a.m. — National news: A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday. A government official says the first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial that is taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle. Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc. Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

MARCH 16 3:44 a.m. — Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 5%, triggering a halt in trading, despite the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates to zero Sunday. It's a sign that Friday's nearly 2,000-point gain may be short lived. Asian markets were also taking a beating in Monday trading as more governments imposed anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel. Read more here.

MARCH 16 3:10 a.m. — United Airlines says the coronavirus outbreak has led to 1 million fewer passengers for the first two weeks of March than the same period a year ago. And, the company says it expects things to get worse, which is why it's slashing its upcoming flight schedule in half. Read more here.

MARCH 16 1 a.m. — An Australian television network entertainment editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, in Sydney. Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 16 12:30 a.m. — Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks have been donated after a failed attempt by two Tennessee brothers to resell them for profit. News outlets report boxes were taken Sunday from a storage unit and the home of Matt Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee. Read more here.

MARCH 16 12 a.m. — Starbucks will be 'to go' only for 2 weeks in US, Canada due to coronavirus .. There will also be no Starbucks open in social gathering places such as malls and university campuses. Read more here.

MARCH 15 10 p.m. — No big airport delays in Houston: George Bush Intercontinental Airport is not one of the airports designated by health authorities to conduct additional health screenings for international travelers. Watch Sunday night's report here

MARCH 15 9:35 p.m. — 'Unbelievable act of kindness': Customer leaves $2,500 tip for staff at Ohio restaurant A customer left a huge tip for the staff at an Ohio restaurant, just after the governor announced all restaurants will be closed to dine-in guests. Read more here.

MARCH 15 8:30 p.m. — Houston Public Library is suspending service at all locations until further notice. This suspension also includes all locations until further notice. This suspension also includes all public programs and events. More Houston-area closings

MARCH 15 8:15 p.m. — Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told school superintendents and lawmakers Sunday to be prepared for long-term school district closures, potentially through the end of the school year, especially in areas where the new coronavirus has spread. Read more here.

MARCH 15 8:05 p.m. — On Sunday night, Harris County health officials announced two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases. The two new cases bring the total number in Harris County, outside of Houston, to eight. Click here to read more.

MARCH 15 6:45 p.m. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday announced new large events and mass gathering guidelines surrounding the coronavirus, COVID-19. The federal agency said it recommends for the next eight weeks organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events that involve 50 people or more throughout the United States. That includes conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, etc. Click here for the full guidelines.

MARCH 15 5:35 p.m. — Houston's Holocaust Museum will be closed from March 15 through March 31. Any changes to museum operations can be found here.

MARCH 15 4:30 p.m. — President Donald Trump is urging the public to stop hoarding groceries, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax.” Trump said at a White House briefing that stores are working to keep up with demand but added “there's no need for anyone in the country to hoard” essentials. Read more here.

MARCH 15 4:00 p.m. — The White House held a press conference with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force on Sunday. Trump started by congratulating the Federal Reserve for taking emergency action by slashing its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero. Feds also announced it would purchase more Treasury securities to encourage lending to try to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.

MARCH 15 3:06 p.m. — The City of Houston Municipal Courts Department has suspended all jury trials and jury duty from March 16 through March 31.

MARCH 15 2:58 p.m. — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday that he is issuing an order to close all Ohio bars and restaurants due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus(COVID-19). Read more here.

