HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The coronavirus isn’t the only health risk our community will have to battle. Experts say the fight for our mental health is just as serious. Counselors across the Houston area are adapting their practices to keep working with clients at home during the stay-at-home order.

“What this is is an activity to help kids understand the coronavirus,” said Brittani Persha, a registered play therapist supervisor, during a demonstration. “The rock is the coronavirus: it’s not changeable, but the play dough – this is what we can control.”

She uses the lesson with children, but with coronavirus looming, she says adults need it, too.

“Then what we tell clients is, let go of the rocks, let go of the things you can’t control.”

For Persha, that means accepting coronavirus forced her to move her practice out of an office and into her home.

“We are 100% online doing virtual counseling," she said.

She’s started posting free resources specifically for COVID-19 on her website—from how to deal with stress to sample daily schedules.

“I definitely have seen a major increase in anxiety," said Persha.

But how do you know when it’s time to get professional help?

“When your anxiety is really starting to impair your life, impair your relationships, your eating habits, your sleep,” she said.

Persha hopes people will use the coronavirus as a chance to focus on what they can control rather than on what they can’t.

“If you take care of it now, you can learn now the tools to get present to make it manageable, the effects won’t be long term.”

For more resources from Brittani Persha Counseling, click here.

