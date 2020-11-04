To help increase the number of health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is easing regulations for physicians in training.

Under the temporary waivers, Texas medical facilities associated with the Graduate Medical Education training programs can use those with a physician-in-training permit outside their training program.

As Abbott noted, that means a resident in a surgery residency could help in an emergency room during a surge of patients.

“These temporary waivers will expand the staffing capacity of our hospitals and medical facilities, ensuring Texans will have access to the care needed during the response to COVID-19,” Abbott said.

As of Saturday afternoon in Texas, there have been: