AUSTIN, Texas — On March 25, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Texas and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts for COVID-19, according to a press release from the White House.

The President’s action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas in Texas, White House officials said. Federal funding was also made available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures.

“Texas is aggressively pursuing and implementing all necessary strategies to limit the impact of COVID-19, and I thank President Trump for his swift action to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The President’s declaration opens up new sources of funding for individual and public assistance that will help Texas respond to this public health emergency and protect public health and safety.”

President Trump's actions also come days after Gov. Abbott issued executive orders to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus in Texas. On March 22, Abbott ordered medical professionals to postpone procedures and surgeries that are not necessary in order to increase the capacity of hospital rooms available. And he is also urging hospitals to allow more than one patient per hospital room. On March 24, Abbott said hospitals must submit daily reports on hospital bed capacity to state health department and all healthcare providers must reports of COVID-19 testing.

In Abbott's press conference was when he announced he had asked for more federal assistance and funding to combat COVID-19.

White House officials also said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

