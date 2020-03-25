As Texas and the greater Houston area fight to combat the spread of the coronavirus, counties have begun issuing stay-at-home orders asking that people only leave their homes for essential activities and all non-essential businesses close.

These orders still allow for people to go to the grocery store, visit their doctors or pharmacies, family members, and allow for going on walks in neighborhoods or parks (though playgrounds are often closed). Restaurants are allowed to provide take-out or delivery meals, but no in-person dining. All other non-essential businesses must close, such as movie theaters and gyms.

Both county leaders and health officials are urging people to follow their county's order as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a running list of Houston-area counties that have issued stay-at-home orders:

Harris County: Lina Hidalgo, county judge, issued a “Stay Home, Work Safe” order on March 24 that remains in effect until April 3. Hidalgo said she signed the order as it became apparent the community "must take further steps" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fort Bend County: KP George issued a “Stay at Home to Save Lives” order on March 24 that remains in effect until April 3. The county judge said, “This situation requires all of us, including the young and healthy, to stay home and make sacrifices if our whole community is to remain healthy and intact.”

Galveston County: Mark Henry was the first local county judge to issue a stay-at-home order. The county judge announced the order for the county Monday evening, lasting through April 3. The city of Galveston also issued three of its own orders that affect short-term rentals, fishing piers and charter fishing businesses.

Chambers County: Jimmy Sylvia, county judge, signed an executive “Stay Safe” order asking all county residents to stay at home and only essential business and essential government remain operational. The order lasts through 11:59 p.m. on April 3. Read the full order here.

Liberty County: Jay Knight, county judge, signed an executive “Stay Safe” order and declaration of disaster for the county through 11:59 p.m. April 3. Read the full order here.

Brazoria County: L.M. "Matt" Sebesta signed a "Stay Safe at Home" order that takes effect at 6 p.m. March 26 that's in effect through 11:59 p.m. April 3. "As we see the number of cases rise locally, statewide and throughout the nation, the advice across the board has been to take action to slow the spread of this disease down," Sebesta said. Click here to read the full order.

San Jacinto County: Fritz Faulkner, county judge, issued a "Stay Home/Work Safe" order today that remains in effect through 11:59 p.m. on April 19. Click here to read the full order.

Montgomery County has yet to issue a stay-at-home order. County Judge Mark Keough said Tuesday he currently doesn’t have plans to issue such an order, citing that residents are already following measures put in place by the county. Wednesday afternoon, Keough issued new rules affected county businesses that include: hair and nail salons, licensed massage parlors, tattoo shops, cosmetic businesses, gyms and movie theaters must stop business. Nursing homes, retirement and long-term care facilities must also not allow non-essential visitors from entering unless it’s to “provide critical assistance for end-of-life visitation.”

Other notable Texas counties with stay-at-home orders:

Brazos County

Bexar County (San Antonio)

Dallas County

McLennan County (Waco)

Tarrant County (Fort Worth)

Travis County (Austin)

Williamson County (Round Rock, Georgetown)

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

