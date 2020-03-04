TEXAS CITY, Texas — More than 80 people tested positive for COVID-19 at The Resort nursing home, the Galveston County Health District announced this afternoon.

The health district said 83 residents and employees contracted the virus as of Friday. The health district, in partnership with UTMB, tested 146 people associated with the nursing home on Thursday. Some of those test results are still pending.

A resident tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28. Over the weekend and early this week, the health district was notified of more positive cases.

Dr. Phillip Keiser, the local health authority for Galveston County, is working on an order that would put restrictions on long-term care facilities, including ensuring that such facilities alert family members and putting signage on the front door letting the public know there’s been positive cases.

The facilities also won’t be allowed to take residents outside of the facility except for in emergencies or unless they need dialysis. Workers there are barred from working at other long-term care facilities.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, headaches and stomach issues.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

