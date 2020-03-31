AUSTIN, Texas — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on March 31 an executive order allowing only essential services in the state until April 30, to promote social distancing and stop the spread of the coronavirus in Texas. Schools will remain closed until at least May 4, he said.

The order requires Texans to only leave home for essential work or to access essential services, such as for groceries or exercise. The guidelines for essential services are based on the rules from Homeland Security CISA.

The state has listed what is considered essential activities and services on the Texas Emergency Management website. The services include:

Health care/public health

Law enforcement, public safety and other first responders

Food and agriculture

Energy

Water and wastewater

Transportation and logistics

Public works and infrastructure support services

Communications and information technology

Other community- or government-based operations and essential functions

Critical manufacturing

Hazardous materials

Financial services

Chemical

Defense industrial base

Commercial facilities

Residential/shelter facilities and services

Hygiene products and services

Abbott said religious services will be allowed to continue as long as they are conducted remotely or, if conducted in-person, enforce social distancing rules such as limited, drive-thru services.

Physical activities such as jogging, cycling, hunting or fishing are allowed, so long as necessary precautions are taken to limit contact with people outside the same household.

The order renews and expands previous directives that banned restaurant dining, bars, gyms and massage establishments, adding tattoo studios, piercing studios and cosmetology salons.

The order will supersede any local orders, the governor said. Abbott said the order was not a "stay-at-home" order because Texans are allowed to leave home, although only for the listed essential services and while keeping social distance.

Abbott on Tuesday said 3,266 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 122 Texas counties have at least one case. Less than 10% of tests conducted in Texas have come back with positive results. Most positive cases so far have resulted from before social distancing measures were introduced. There have been 41 deaths in the state, he said.

Around 11% of the cases in Texas have required hospitalization, Abbott said.

On March 29, Gov. Abbott expanded an executive order requiring those flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans to quarantine. Abbott expanded that to include travel by road into Texas from "any location in the state of Louisiana." Anyone also flying into Texas from Miami, Detroit, Chicago, California or Washington state must also quarantine for 14 days.

Many Texas cities and counties, including Travis and Williamson counties, have issued orders for residents to stay home and for non-essential businesses to close amid the pandemic. Abbott previously said he is holding off on a state-wide order, as there are many counties across Texas that have not confirmed coronavirus cases.

