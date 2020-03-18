Harris County’s top health official said Wednesday they’re working to set up public drive-through testing sites for COVID-19 with the goal of opening those locations as early as this week.

Dr. Umair Shah, the executive director for Harris County Public Health, said while they want to open as quickly as possible, they also want to ensure quality.

“What we don’t want to do is to start and then have to interrupt and stop,” he said.

Shah said getting testing supplies is causing a bottleneck, while logistics pose another challenge.

“Working through the process of not just specimen collection, but again, this isn’t just a very simple operation,” Shah said. “(Also) how do you then go about doing things and following up on the results and the testing results that come back?”

Mayor Sylvester Turner told Houston City Council on Tuesday that four sites have been approved in Harris County for drive-through testing: two within city limits, two outside.

Turner said health officials were waiting on personal protective equipment to come in from FEMA.

“The amount of equipment that comes in will determine how many sites that will be activated this week,” Turner said. “Then the goal is to ramp up to even more sites throughout the region.”

Harris County Public Health staff said once testing gets started, it will be only for high-risk groups with symptoms that have been through a screening process.

People who show up who haven't been properly screened will not be tested.

Both Houston and Harris County have COVID-19-related hotlines where residents can speak with health care workers.

Harris County officials will announce locations, dates, and the processes for screening and testing once they finalize a plan.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

