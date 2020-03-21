Houston is opening its first coronavirus testing site for older adults who are experiencing symptoms.

Anyone 65 and older who have a cough, difficulty breathing and a fever can call the Houston Health Department’s COVID-19 call center for a screening at 832-393-4220 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site opens Saturday.

Those who meet testing requirements will be provided instructions where to go with a unique identification number.

Health officials are stressing that only people who have been screened and have a unique identification number will be tested. The health department isn’t releasing the addressing of the testing site to prevent people who don’t have that number or haven’t been screened for testing from showing up.

Three other testing sites will open in conjunction between the city health department, Harris County Public Health and the local medical community.

“The drive-through sites will augment testing by our local medical providers,” said Dr. David Persse, the city’s local health authority. “We recommend people with symptoms first seek COVID-19 testing from their family doctor before seeking screening for a drive-through site.”

Workers at the sites will collect insurance information but will not payment.

City officials said that any information obtained through testing “will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.”