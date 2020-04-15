HOUSTON — In a time where restaurants are struggling to cook up enough business, one Houston non-profit is dishing out a heaping platter of donations.

After Hurricane Harvey, restaurateur Chris Shepherd started the Southern Smoke Foundation. It’s a place people in his industry can apply for help.

“During Harvey we had less than 300 applications come,” Shepherd said. “Since the crisis now, a little over 17,000 applications have come in.”

For the past month during the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants have had to offer take out or delivery only. Anna Tauzin with the Texas Restaurant Association says many have already closed.

“We’ve already seen many of them have to close permanently,” Tauzin said. “People have to walk away from essentially their life savings. Their dream.”

Tauzin believes half a million people in Texas’ restaurant industry will lose their jobs by the time the pandemic is over.

That’s where Southern Smoke steps in.

In the past three weeks, the foundation has raised more than $670,000. The money has been donated to more than 350 families so far.

“There are all these folks out there that are just coming to the table and giving us cash,” said Shepherd. “But the ones that really get me are the $5 and $10 (donations).”

People are donating Southern Smoke Foundation online and even walking up to Shepherd in grocery stores, handing him cash.

“It’ll almost bring you to tears,” he said.

This comes at a time as his restaurants are struggling, too.

“For me, personally, it’s been a very big challenge. We have shut all the restaurants down to one, basically," he said. "Everything’s coming out of Georgia James.”

One way they've been surviving is by making carry out and curbside meals available at H-E-B grocery stores.

But even so, Shepherd has stepped up his non-profit, hiring an additional 27 people to help with the Southern Smoke Foundation.

“Every day it’s a bigger dollar and it keeps going and going and going. And that’s what we are going to do. We take care of people in our industry,” he said.

It’s not just restaurants struggling right now.

There is a paycheck protection loan offered to small businesses to pay employees through this tough time.

More information about that program can be found here.