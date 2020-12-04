HOUSTON — Just a few weeks ago, bars and clubs would be full of people, many of them single, hoping to meet someone.

But now, single life looks very different.

Lissette Laurencio is single and would like to mingle.

“I'm so used to it only being in person," Laurencio said.

The only problem is she can’t. At least, not the way she’s used to.

“That I’m like just like, I might as well kiss goodbye any type of dating life," Laurencio said.

But she’s doing the virtual dating. She's already been on three dates, and in it, she’s discovered something.

“Now you get to really know a person, and like know yourself and what your interests are," Laurencio said.

Without physical distractions, she’s getting to know the other person so much more.

“It’s literally like you and I and nothing else," Laurencio said.

Ruby Thang was also single, but isn’t any more. She’s dating Cliff, but only recently.

“We just started dating and then this quarantine happens," Thang said.

Now, they’re keeping their distance -- literally. She says quarantine life is helping her learn even more about her man.

“It’s been an amazing experience. We’ve both been having fun and getting to know each other at a deeper level," Thang said.

Ruby and Laurencio are part of Events and Adventures, a dating service that hosts several events each week for singles to meet in person, face to face.

“Being able to be in a place where you can be yourself, is what really makes people shine," events manager Reid Johnson said.

But the dating service now having to figure out how to move everything online.

“Anything that we can dream up, they’re like yeah, do it. Make it happen," Johnson said.

They’re hosting trivia nights, music bingo, morning yoga, Easter egg decorating and even magic shows.

That's just a few of so many events they’re offering, saying this shutdown is about physical distancing, not social distancing.

“As humans and as people, we need other people. We really do. It’s not healthy to not have relationships with other people," said Mark Owen, president of Events and Adventures.

It’s a new life that we’re all having to figure out. But single or not, just know you’re not alone.

“Don’t let yourself get sucked into being alone. The online can work. It can bridge the gap," Owen said.

