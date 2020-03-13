WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and senior health staffers laid out a new testing approach designed to screen hundreds of thousands of Americans at drive-through centers based around major retail chains.

Countries including South Korea and Germany have been using that approach for weeks, allowing rapid screening of people who may be infected.

“We want to make sure that those who need a test can get a test very safely, quickly and conveniently,” Trump said in a press conference at the Rose Garden. But he added that the test is not intended for "everyone."

Those moves came a day after one of the government's top health officials said the initial testing effort was “failing.”

Health officials said a website developed with Google would guide users through a series of questions to determine whether they should be screened.

RELATED: President Trump declares national emergency on coronavirus

RELATED: Houston could see drive-through coronavirus testing in the coming weeks, governor says

RELATED: List: Houston-area school district, university closures amid coronavirus concerns