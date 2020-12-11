Map shows county-by-county risk of encountering COVID-19 at an event

With the holiday season here, you may be tempted to go to a gathering. A map can assess your risk.

HOUSTON — COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across the country. We’re also moving into the holiday season, a time that friends and family traditionally get together, which could lead to many more infections.

According to the CDC, the lowest risk for you and your family this holiday season is by celebrate virtually only with loved ones outside your household and limit your in-person contact to people who already live under your roof.

Just one confirmed case at a gathering can lead to many more infections, but what is your risk of being exposed if you attend an event or get-together outside your household? An assessment map put together by Georgia Tech is tracking your risk, based on where you are and how many people are at a gathering or event.

The interactive map allows users to choose a county anywhere in the United States, select the event size (anywhere from 10 people to 5,000) and then calculate the risk that at least one COVID-19 positive person will be present.

For example, in Harris County, the tool calculates that at a 50-person event, there is an 42-percent chance that someone in attendance will be infected with COVID-19. At a gathering with only 10 people, that risk goes down to 10 percent.

But if you’re visiting family in El Paso County, which has seen a major surge in cases in recent weeks, the chance of at least one person at a 10-person gathering having COVID-19 jumps to 79 percent. If the gathering in El Paso County has 50 people, the chance is more than 99 percent.

The interactive map is based on data from The COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic, which pulls daily data on COVID-19 testing and patients from all 50 states. It's also based on 2019 U.S. Census data.

The risk assessment tool was developed by researchers at Georgia Tech's Institute of Technology, Biological Sciences (GT-BIOS) and the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory (ABiL).

CDC guidelines for keeping your COVID-19 risk low during holidays

Below in information directly from the Centers for Disease Control regarding holiday gatherings.

Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household (who are consistently taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19) poses the lowest risk for spread. Your household is anyone who currently lives and shares common spaces in your housing unit (such as your house or apartment). This can include family members, as well as roommates or people who are unrelated to you. People who do not currently live in your housing unit, such as college students who are returning home from school for the holidays, should be considered part of different households. In-person gatherings that bring together family members or friends from different households, including college students returning home, pose varying levels of risk.

Organizers and attendees of larger events should consider the risk of virus spread based on event size (number of attendees and other factors) and take steps to reduce the possibility of infection, as outlined in the Considerations for Events and Gatherings.

