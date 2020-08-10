Two dozen COVID-19 cases reported at Klein Oak High School

Most of the cases involve athletes, according to Principal Thomas Hensley.

SPRING, Texas — An outbreak of coronavirus cases among athletes is the main reason for a spike in cases at Klein Oak High School, according to the principal.

There are 22 active COVID-19 cases among Klein Oak students and two staff cases, according to the Klein ISD dashboard.

Most of the cases involve athletes, according to Principal Thomas Hensley, but he didn’t say how many.

Close contacts have been notified and are in self-isolation, Hensley said in a statement.

He said there are no plans to close the school in the 22,000 block of Northcrest Dr. in Spring.

“The Klein ISD Plant Operations team has already completed a deep cleaning of any potentially affected areas in addition to the daily enhanced cleaning and disinfecting already in place,” Hensley said.

Klein Oak’s football game against Atascocita tonight has been canceled.

22 active #COVID19 cases at Klein Oak High, mostly among athletes, means no 🏈 game tonight. @KleinISD says it’s also resulted in self-isolation for close contacts and extra disinfecting of the campus. But in-person instruction continues. More: @KHOU at 4:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/JKvg6kfNwK — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 8, 2020

Friday's volleyball game against Tomball has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 31.

“Although this is disappointing, we all knew that changes like this were possible this year and that high school athletics, just like professional and college athletics, have to be ready to adapt,” Klein Oak Athletic Coordinator Jason Glenn said.

Hensley said the current number of Klein Oak students testing positive for COVID-19 represents 1.2% of all students who've been on-campus.