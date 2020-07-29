July 29 COVID-19 case counts: Texas crosses 400,000 coronavirus cases, 6,000 deaths

The state reported 9,042 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 403,307 total cases in Texas.

HOUSTON — Texas reported 9,042 new COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total of cases to more than 400,000, and the total deaths to more than 6,000.

The Department of State Health Services posted the numbers on its dashboard shortly before 4 p.m.

The 313 newly reported deaths are the largest number the state has seen since the pandemic began; however, the state also changed its method of collecting death data on Monday of this week, looking at death certificates. Prior to that change, the single-day high of reported deaths was 197.

According to the state's cumulative deaths chart, Texas tallied its 6,000th death on July 21.

On July 17, Texas crossed the 300,000 case mark, reporting 307,572 total. Twelve days later, the state crossed the 400,000 mark.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate sits at 12.55 percent, which means for every eight people tested, at least one tests positive for coronavirus. The positivity rate has been on a downward trend since July 16, when it was 17.43 percent.

Harris County reported 421 new cases and 6 deaths outside of the city of Houston.

Harris County, including the city of Houston, leads the state with 1,182 COVID-19 deaths, according to DSHS. The next highest is Dallas County with 610. Harris also leads the state with 67,660 cases, with Dallas in second again with 48,028.