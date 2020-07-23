July 23 COVID-19 case totals: Texas reports more than 9,500 new cases, 173 deaths

Texas' Department of State Health Services said the state averaged 137 new coronavirus deaths reported each day from July 17 to July 23.

HOUSTON — Texas' Department of State Health Services reported 9,507 new COVID-19 cases and 173 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday.

DSHS said over the seven-day span from July 17 to July 23, the state averaged 9,116 new cases per day, 137 deaths per day, and 10,664 current hospitalizations as of July 22.

The state also noted Thursday's hospitalization numbers were incomplete "due to a transition in reporting to comply with new federal requirements," the state wrote in a tweet.

"For July 23, 84.5% of hospitals reported complete data. DSHS is working with Texas hospitals to ensure all data is fully reported," the tweet read.

Together for a #HealthyTexas pic.twitter.com/eHNbaypxgF — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) July 23, 2020

Thursday's death total makes the eighth time in the month of July that DSHS reported at least 100 deaths in a single day. It is the twelfth time in July that the state reported at least 90 COVID-19 deaths in a day.

The 9,507 cases mark the thirteenth time in July that DSHS reported at least 9,000 new cases in a single day.

The Houston Health Department reported 919 new COVID-19 cases in the city Thursday. It is the eighth time this month the city has reported at least 900 new cases in a single day.

So far through July, Houston is averaging 832 new cases per day. In June, the city averaged 429 new cases per day.

In a news conference Wednesday, both Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse said the city's positivity rate was about 25 percent.