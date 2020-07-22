July 21 COVID-19 case totals: Texas reports at least 100 deaths for fifth time in one week

HOUSTON — Texas reported 131 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and 9,305 new cases.
Tuesday's reported deaths mark the fifth time since last Tuesday that the state reported at least 100 deaths. The 9,305 cases are the sixth time since last Tuesday that the state has reported at least 9,300 hundred cases in a single day.
Texas reported its 4000th coronavirus death on Monday.
Data from the Department of State Health Services shows that the number of deaths is increasing at a faster rate:
Days to reach number of deaths:
1-1000: 52 days
1000-2000: 39 days
2000-3000: 24 days
3000-4000: 11 days
In the last seven days, (7/21-7/15), Texas averaged: 9,358 new cases per day.
A month ago, (6/21-6/15), Texas averaged 3,181 new cases per day that week.
The state's positivity rate was 15.05% as of Monday.
RELATED: Why 'positivity rate' paints a more accurate picture of COVID-19 spread in Houston, Harris County
Harris County outside of Houston reported 627 new cases and seven fatalities: the third-highest single-day case count since the pandemic began. The other two higher count days happened in the last seven days.
Houston reported 758 new cases and ten new deaths. The 10 deaths tie the city's single-day high.
In the last seven days (7/21-7/15), Houston reported an average of 821 new cases a day. One month ago (6/20-6/15), Houston reported an average of 470 cases a day that week (note: Houston Health department did not report data on 6/21, and reported a two-day combined total of 1,789 cases on 6/22).