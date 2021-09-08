Interactive map | Track vaccination rates by Houston-area ZIP codes

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services helps illustrate which ZIP codes in the state are more vaccinated than others.

HOUSTON — Want to see how many of your neighbors are vaccinated or not? We have a tool for that on KHOU.com.

Scroll down until you see a map. Note the different tabs at the top. The first one is "Coronavirus Greater Houston," then "Case Trends. You're looking for the third one: "Vaccination Rates by ZIP Code."

The colors on the map are based on this scale: the darker red, the fewer people are vaccinated. The darker green, the more people are vaccinated. All of this data comes from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The vaccination rates are updated daily.

If, while you're exploring, you'd like to return to the statewide view, hit the "Reset" button beneath the map.

To zoom in on an area of interest, put your mouse right there and use the scroll wheel on your mouse to zoom in. You can also drag the map to adjust. Click on a ZIP code to highlight it. If you want to keep looking around, click on that ZIP code on the map again to deselect it.

A few of these ZIP codes show vaccination rates higher than 100%. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, some are just fast-growing areas where the population boomed in the past year. DSHS says others are the result of a reporting error.