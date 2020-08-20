COVID-19 case count August 20: Harris County surpasses 1,100 virus deaths

The city of Houston announced 14 newly reported coronavirus deaths, bringing the total for Harris County including the city to 1,109.

HOUSTON — Texas' Department of State Health Services announced 4,923 new COVID-19 cases and 234 newly reported deaths on Thursday.

The state also added 380 backlogged cases to the state total, bringing it to 562,559. Texas now reports 10,793 deaths from coronavirus.

The current number of COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals decreased again to 5,635, the lowest since June 29.

The state seven-day average positivity rate, which is still affected by several lab backlogs and an upgrade to DSHS's test processing computer system, now sits at 14.13 percent. On Wednesday, it as 10.81 percent. On August 11, it was 24.5 percent.

Harris County, outside the city of Houston, reported 454 new cases and 13 newly reported deaths.

The city of Houston reported 501 new cases and 14 newly reported deaths, bringing the city's total cases to 59,404 and 679 deaths.

In Houston and Harris County combined, 95,631 total coronavirus cases and 1,122 deaths have been reported.

Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse announced Wednesday that the health department is also working through the backlog from the state: eliminating any possible duplicates, and checking for residency of the people whose test results came back.

The good news, he said, is that the number of COVID-19 patients in the Texas Medical Center is decreasing: the average number of new admissions is down, as is the "census," or total patients in the hospital with the virus. He said patients in the ICU are decreasing, too.

He announced that the city's positivity rate is 15.9 percent, and that the backlog is affecting that number, too.