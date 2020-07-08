August 7 COVID-19 case count: Texas announces 7,039 new cases, 293 deaths

Through the first week of August, Texas reported an average of 6,725 new coronavirus cases per day.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,039 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 293 newly reported deaths, bringing the state total of deaths to more than 8,000.

Through the first week of August, Texas reported an average of 6,725 new coronavirus cases per day. In July, the state reported an average of more than 8,157 cases a day.

The seven-day average state positivity rate dropped to 16.79 percent on Friday from Thursday's 17.05 percent. Daily new viral tests continue to decrease, as the state reported more than 4 million total viral tests have been performed as of Friday.

Available hospital beds across Texas are increasing: the state showed the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals has been decreasing.

The City of Houston reported 652 new cases and 17 newly reported deaths. Through the first week of August, Houston reported an average of 905 new cases a day and 13 deaths a day. In July, Houston averaged 860 new cases and more than seven deaths a day.

NEW: @TexasDSHS reports 7,039 new #COVID19 cases, 293 newly reported deaths, bringing #Texas to more than 8K deaths @KHOU #khou11

8/1: 9,539 cases, 268

8/2: 6,226, (deaths announced not avail)

8/3: 5,839, (deaths ann. not avail)

8/4: 9,167, 245

8/5: 8,706, 235

8/6: 7,598, 306 — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) August 7, 2020

Harris County reported 612 new cases and 10 newly reported deaths outside the city of Houston. Through the first week of August, Harris County reported an average of 554 new cases a day and six newly reported deaths a day. In July, Harris County averaged more than 479 new cases a day and four deaths a day.

Federal help is coming to Harris County and Houston, Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday.

Two testing sites in Houston (Pridgeon Stadium) and Pasadena (San Jacinto College) began operations yesterday, and two testing sites in Houston and Kingwood will begin operations on Monday, August 10th. Each location will be able to process 1,250 tests per day, or a total of 60,000 tests across the four sites.

Testing locations opening Aug. 10:

Darrell Tully Stadium

1050 Dairy Ashford

Houston, TX 77079

Kingwood Park Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods Drive

Kingwood, TX 77345